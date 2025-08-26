OPINION | SA cannot prosper if women and children continue to suffer at the hands of men in their lives

SA this month once again commemorated the anniversary of the historic women’s march to the Union Buildings. Sadly, Women's Month celebrations have taken place at a time of increased levels of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
Reported cases of women and children who have suffered abuse, sexual assault, rape, and some even brutally killed by their own partners, husbands and family members have reached alarming proportions.
Despite the launch almost three years ago of the all-encompassing national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide, there seems to be little progress in curbing this scourge.
Why do all these efforts not see the desired result? Why are cases of GBVF not decreasing? What are we not doing as a society to bring an end to GBVF?
There are many progressive legislative and policy interventions aimed at reducing the incidence of GBVF, but most are aimed at dealing with crime and violence after they happen. This does not address the root causes, the psychological and social dynamics of the violence, and the reasons these are allowed to continue.
The reality of GBVF must be faced head-on. These incidents happen behind closed doors, by close family and friends. Interventions need to start in the intimate spaces where people live. Change can only come when we address how individuals view themselves, how we interact with one another in our family and social relationships, and the kind of people we then become in our communities.
On a psychological level, the normalisation of GBVF has become so entrenched that it contributes significantly to the silence and impunity where intimate partner violence is concerned. The consequences of speaking out against gender violence have demonised victims and often protect the image and reputation of perpetrators.SA has created an impression of a culture that seems to normalise GBVF as a way of socialisation.
The civilian secretariat for police service finalised the integrated crime and violence prevention strategy in 2022. It aims to set out a clear, comprehensive plan for the implementation of an integrated, whole-of-society and government policy response, which recognises that crime and violence are the result of a complex web of social, economic and political factors.
The strategy places focus on six pillars, which, if effectively implemented, will result in reduced incidents of crime and violence.
The first pillar asserts that women and children must feel protected by an effective criminal justice system. Police stations must be well equipped to respond to GBVF and have the proper infrastructure to ensure that the dignity of victims is upheld.
The second pillar promotes the need for relevant support to ensure that victims are not at risk of being victimised or where they too become perpetrators.
The third pillar involves early intervention efforts to prevent crime and violence and promote safety, and emphasises the importance of putting in place context-appropriate child and youth resilience programmes.
Of particular relevance is the need for early interventions to prevent the cyclical nature of crime and violence, with scholars producing evidence of the negative affect of maltreating children in the home.
Effective and integrated service delivery for safety and violence prevention is the fourth pillar, which is imperative for building safer communities and promoting community participation.
Crime prevention through environmental design, the fifth pillar, is about rural and urban planning that keeps the safety of our women and children in mind. In a significant number of GBVF incidents, victims have been found in spaces that increase the risk of violence.
Bodies have been dumped in parks and veld with overgrown grass, and in abandoned buildings where other crimes, including drug use and gang-related activities, also find breeding ground.
Departments responsible for the maintenance of infrastructure must act to clean up areas that may provide cover for engaging in illegal activities and violence.
The last and arguably most critical pillar of this crime prevention strategy is that of active public and community participation. This means designing solutions with all members of the community, including faith-based and traditional leaders, non-governmental organisations, business owners and representatives of communities.
The National Prosecuting Authority has played a critical role in prosecuting GBVF cases. However, prosecutions are not enough and cannot be what we come to recognise as “victory” or “justice”.
Justice is the realisation of freedom; it exists in communities that are and feel safe, and when all of government and all of society rise and stand against GBVF.
Development and social cohesion cannot be achieved if our women and children continue to suffer at the hands of their protectors.
* Sibuyi is secretary for police service (director-general).
Self-confessed 'killer' arrested for attacks on girlfriend and his ex
Amantle Samane's family in pain as her killer found guilty
Mzukisi Mbane uses fashion for GBV activism
OPINION | It's time for reflection and introspection for all South Africans to fight hostility women face daily
SOWETAN SAYS | Cleanup court system to ensure thugs pay
