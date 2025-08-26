OPINION | Bold overhaul only way to make Joburg city work again

Not long ago, I sat with an elderly Highlands North resident in the dark while waiting for City Power. She has lived in Johannesburg for more than 40 years. She looked at me with sadness, and said: “Belinda, I used to be proud to live in this city.
Now we live with constant water cuts, rubbish piling up, and endless power failures. When did Joburg stop working?”
And no, this has nothing to do with apartheid, because after 1994, for a while, the city was still functioning, residents had working services, roads were maintained, and basic infrastructure was managed responsibly.
Her question struck me deeply, because it is one, I hear almost every day. Residents are losing faith in their city. And I know exactly why: broken promises, poor governance, and a complete lack of accountability have left Johannesburg in decay.
Our city has 13 municipal entities – from City Power, Johannesburg Water, Pikitup, and the Johannesburg Roads Agency, to Metrobus, Joburg Property Company, Joburg Theatre, City Parks and Zoo.
These, another entities, were designed to safeguard service delivery, and allow professionals to manage critical services. Instead, too many have been turned into political playgrounds, where loyalty matters more than results.
The consequences are clear for all to see. City Power fails to keep the lights on for days, sometimes weeks, streets are dark and people get mugged in darkness. Johannesburg Water cannot manage its crumbling network, leaving taps dry for days, while water and sewerage run the streets.
Pikitup overspends while refuse piles up on our streets. Johannesburg Roads Agency allows potholes to multiply, damaging vehicles and endangering lives. Metrobus continues to shrink, leaving commuters stranded while returning money back to National Treasury.
Joburg Property Company had the same CEO for 15 years yet embroiled in controversy with PPE corruption – and they are also weakened by instability and poor management.
Just as damaging is the absence of consequence management. Year after year, the auditor-general highlights billions in irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure. Yet those responsible remain in office, often redeployed or even promoted. When wrongdoing is not punished, collapse becomes inevitable.
I have raised these failures in council and written to National Treasury, co-operative governance and the presidency. Oversight is vital, but it is not enough. Joburg needs a bold overhaul of all 13 entities.
Bold overhaul only way to make Joburg city work again
That overhaul must include:
• Assessing which entities are performing well, so we can strengthen and replicate their success.
• Identifying failing entities to restructure and professionalise leadership; and
• Consolidating overlapping or redundant entities to save money and improve efficiency.
Alongside the overhaul, we must end political interference in appointments, and hire staff based on skill and experience, enforce accountability so mismanagement and corruption lead to real consequences and recovery of public funds.
We must also empower professionals with clear performance targets to restore stability and trust and be transparent by publishing performance reports so residents know exactly how their money is being used.
Johannesburg does not lack resources or talent. What it lacks is honest, accountable leadership that puts residents first. Joburg has been betrayed by broken promises. But with courage, integrity, and a bold overhaul of our entities, Joburg can be rescued and it can work again.
