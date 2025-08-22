OPINION | Whistle-blowers are heroes who need stronger protection, funds to continue exposing corruption

SA’s lack of progress is not due to ignorance. The department of justice and constitutional development released a discussion document in 2023 that raised public hopes by proposing stronger protections. Yet, as with so many government initiatives, the initial euphoria quickly dissipated. Draft proposals have not translated into legislative reform.
The obstacle is twofold. First, the design of our laws is inherently weak – they are too limited in scope and lack independent oversight. Second, there is a clear absence of political will. Without courageous leadership, even the best policy frameworks remain empty promises. Meanwhile, real lives remain in peril.
The chilling effect of inadequate protection is profound. Potential whistle-blowers watch cases like Deokaran’s or countless others, where individuals lose their jobs, homes, reputations, and sometimes their lives. The lesson they learn is stark: speaking up comes at unbearable personal cost.
This silence allows corruption to flourish unchecked. Public money is looted, services collapse, and trust in democratic institutions erodes. Every time a whistle-blower is abandoned, it is not just an individual who suffers – it is society as a whole.
Reform must go beyond rhetoric. Three changes are most urgent:
- Establish a dedicated office of public integrity or whistle-blower protection agency. This body must be independent, well-resourced, and empowered to provide real protection – physical, financial and legal.
- Expand legal protections beyond employment matters. Whistle-blowers should be entitled to relocation, psychosocial support, financial compensation for losses, and legal aid. Retaliation – whether through negligence or deliberate action – should carry criminal consequences.
- Create a whistle-blower support fund. Many whistle-blowers lose everything. A compensation fund, financed by penalties from corruption cases, would ensure that courage does not translate into destitution.
These are not radical demands. They are consistent with international standards, including the G20 High-Level Principles for Effective Protection of Whistle-blowers.
SA has the privilege of hosting the G20, a platform where nations showcase their commitment to global governance standards. This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate leadership, not just in words but in deeds.
The G20 has already adopted principles on whistle-blower protection. By aligning our domestic laws and institutions with these commitments, SA can set a benchmark for Africa and reclaim some moral authority in the fight against corruption.
Failure to act, however, will only expose us to embarrassment on the world stage.
OPINION | Whistle-blowers are heroes who need stronger protection, funds to continue exposing corruption
Unlike witness protection for criminal cases, there is no equivalent mechanism dedicated to whistle-blowers who expose corruption.
Image: Supplied
Whistle-blowers are the lifeblood of accountability. They are the brave individuals who shine light where corruption hides, often at enormous personal cost. Yet in SA, we continue to fail them. Despite the rhetoric of reform and the passage of laws such as the Protected Disclosures Act, the reality is grim: whistle-blowers remain exposed, unsupported and, in some cases, fatally vulnerable.
On Saturday, August 23, it will be 1,463 days since Babita Deokaran was ambushed outside her home – gunned down after returning from dropping her daughter at school. Her assassination was not only a brutal silencing of a courageous whistle-blower, but also a damning indictment of a state that failed to protect her. While the assassins have been convicted and sentenced, the masterminds continue to roam free.
Image: Thulani Mbele
The case of Deokaran, the Gauteng health official assassinated in 2021 after flagging suspicious payments, remains a chilling reminder. Deokaran did everything a model public servant is expected to do – she reported corruption, documented evidence and alerted authorities. Instead of being safeguarded, she was betrayed by her boss and politicians, left to fend for herself, and her life was brutally cut short. Her story is not an anomaly; it is emblematic of systemic failure.
At the heart of the problem is the inadequacy of our whistle-blower protection framework. The Protected Disclosures Act focuses narrowly on preventing employment-related reprisals. It does little to address the broader and more dangerous realities whistle-blowers face: harassment, intimidation, job loss, reputational ruin, financial devastation, and, in the worst cases, assassination.
Unlike witness protection for criminal cases, there is no equivalent mechanism dedicated to whistle-blowers who expose corruption. There is no guaranteed system for physical protection, psychosocial support, or financial compensation when livelihoods collapse as a result of disclosures.
This absence of comprehensive protection sends a dangerous message: those who dare to speak out must do so at their own peril.
SA’s lack of progress is not due to ignorance. The department of justice and constitutional development released a discussion document in 2023 that raised public hopes by proposing stronger protections. Yet, as with so many government initiatives, the initial euphoria quickly dissipated. Draft proposals have not translated into legislative reform.
The obstacle is twofold. First, the design of our laws is inherently weak – they are too limited in scope and lack independent oversight. Second, there is a clear absence of political will. Without courageous leadership, even the best policy frameworks remain empty promises. Meanwhile, real lives remain in peril.
The chilling effect of inadequate protection is profound. Potential whistle-blowers watch cases like Deokaran’s or countless others, where individuals lose their jobs, homes, reputations, and sometimes their lives. The lesson they learn is stark: speaking up comes at unbearable personal cost.
This silence allows corruption to flourish unchecked. Public money is looted, services collapse, and trust in democratic institutions erodes. Every time a whistle-blower is abandoned, it is not just an individual who suffers – it is society as a whole.
Reform must go beyond rhetoric. Three changes are most urgent:
These are not radical demands. They are consistent with international standards, including the G20 High-Level Principles for Effective Protection of Whistle-blowers.
SA has the privilege of hosting the G20, a platform where nations showcase their commitment to global governance standards. This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate leadership, not just in words but in deeds.
The G20 has already adopted principles on whistle-blower protection. By aligning our domestic laws and institutions with these commitments, SA can set a benchmark for Africa and reclaim some moral authority in the fight against corruption.
Failure to act, however, will only expose us to embarrassment on the world stage.
Image: Russell Roberts
Ultimately, true justice for whistle-blowers means shifting our national culture. Whistle-blowers should not be treated as expendable nuisances or “sell-outs.” They should be celebrated as patriots who place the public good above personal safety.
Justice means ensuring they are safe, supported and able to rebuild their lives. It means holding state authorities accountable when negligence or complicity exposes whistle-blowers to harm. And it means entrenching a system where courage is rewarded, not punished.
Whistle-blowers are democracy’s early warning system. Without them, corruption festers in the dark, public funds are looted, and the dream of a just, accountable society slips further away.
Jimmy Mohlala, Moss Phakoe, Sindiso Magaqa, Marumo Phenya, Pamela Mabini, and countless others have paid the ultimate price for doing exactly what we expect of principled public servants – speaking out against corruption. Investigators such as the father-and-son duo, Cloete and Thomas Murray, and Hawks officer Col Frans Mathipa were assassinated for simply carrying out their duties.
Image: Supplied
Their sacrifice stands in stark contrast to the impunity enjoyed by those who plunder the state, shielded by political connections and a culture of silence.
SA cannot afford to continue failing its whistle-blowers and crime investigators. We owe it to Deokaran, Mathipa and countless others whose courage has been met with silence, retaliation, or death.
If we are serious about fighting corruption and preserving democracy, we must urgently reform our laws, build robust institutions, and, most importantly, change our culture. True justice begins when whistle-blowers are treated not as expendable casualties, but as national heroes.
For crying out loud, let’s make our democracy work!
• Khaas is chairperson of Public Interest SA and convener of the Whistleblowers Awards & Summit.
SowetanLIVE
State capture commission's recommendations 'a work in progress'
OPINION | SIU provides hope SA's anti-corruption battle can be won
OPINION | Judiciary off the mark in rebuking Mkhwanazi, a whistleblower on faults in criminal justice system
Calls for urgent probe into murders of corruption busters
Endumeni municipality sitting on damning report alleging corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos