OPINION | What Manamela should do to save the floundering NSFAS

A 2023 Higher Health study revealed that 63% of NSFAS-dependent students suffer high financial stress, undermining their academic performance and mental health. Reports of students facing eviction, hunger, and halted allowances due to NSFAS’s inefficiencies are heartbreakingly common. This is not just mismanagement; it’s a betrayal of SA’s youth.
To ensure there is not yet again a repeat of the challenges faced by students in years past, the following needs to be addressed within a matter of months, not years: Reforming the funding model – NSFAS must adopt a balanced funding model that supports poor students, the missing middle, and university sustainability.
Introducing tiered loan and grant options, with repayment structures tied to post-graduation employment, would ensure long-term viability while expanding access to a broader range of students.
A modern, integrated ICT system that connects NSFAS, universities, TVET colleges and Sars is critical to streamlining eligibility verification and disbursements. Such a system would reduce errors, expedite payments, and prevent fraud, ensuring students receive timely support for their academic and living expenses.
Appointing a competent and credible NSFAS CEO, relocating NSFAS to Pretoria under the department of higher education and training's direct oversight, or decentralising disbursements to universities, would reduce administrative costs and enhance accountability.
Establishing a robust, independent board with extensive higher education administration management experience (that is not currently the case) to oversee operations, is essential to addressing past governance failures and rebuilding public confidence.
Expanding eligibility criteria to include tailored loan schemes for the missing middle would promote equity and ensure that taxpayers and middle-income families also benefit from the system they fund. This would align NSFAS with SA’s goal of inclusive education access.
While we are in full support of the minister’s vision and strategic plan to transform NSFAS, it is our sincere hope that this vision can be translated into reality fast, and not, as in the past, run into impenetrable bureaucracy and eventually out of steam.
The path to reform is not without challenges, but strong and ethical leadership, backed by a clear vision and stakeholder support, sets the stage for progress. SA deserves an NSFAS that is transparent, accountable, and built for the future.
- Dr Meyer is managing director of IIE Rosebank College
SowetanLIVE
OPINION | What Manamela should do to save the floundering NSFAS
Funding model needs urgent reform
Image: Freddy Mavunda
A report by Sowetan this week on the plight of thousands of students at the University of SA (Unisa) casts a much-needed spotlight on the real-world consequences of a mismanaged and corrupt National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
SA’s higher education system is at a breaking point, and NSFAS lies at the heart of the crisis. According to the report, thousands of students at Unisa face uncertainty with their studies in the second semester due to NSFAS’s inability to release funds timeously.
Designed to empower low-income students with access to post-school education, NSFAS has instead become a source of distress, marked by delayed disbursements, governance failures, and a funding model that excludes thousands of deserving students.
Higher education minister Buti Manamela’s recent appointment and bold reform promises offer hope, but time is not on his side. To secure the 2026 academic year, and prevent a repeat of the harrowing annual scenes of dreams shattered outside higher education gates, he must deliver transformative change in months, not years.
Manamela has hit the ground running, bringing promises of clarity to a system in dire need of reform. Yet that momentum must not falter as the stakes are immense. Students face not just financial hardship but profound psychological and economic tolls.
A 2023 Higher Health study revealed that 63% of NSFAS-dependent students suffer high financial stress, undermining their academic performance and mental health. Reports of students facing eviction, hunger, and halted allowances due to NSFAS’s inefficiencies are heartbreakingly common. This is not just mismanagement; it’s a betrayal of SA’s youth.
To ensure there is not yet again a repeat of the challenges faced by students in years past, the following needs to be addressed within a matter of months, not years: Reforming the funding model – NSFAS must adopt a balanced funding model that supports poor students, the missing middle, and university sustainability.
Introducing tiered loan and grant options, with repayment structures tied to post-graduation employment, would ensure long-term viability while expanding access to a broader range of students.
A modern, integrated ICT system that connects NSFAS, universities, TVET colleges and Sars is critical to streamlining eligibility verification and disbursements. Such a system would reduce errors, expedite payments, and prevent fraud, ensuring students receive timely support for their academic and living expenses.
Appointing a competent and credible NSFAS CEO, relocating NSFAS to Pretoria under the department of higher education and training's direct oversight, or decentralising disbursements to universities, would reduce administrative costs and enhance accountability.
Establishing a robust, independent board with extensive higher education administration management experience (that is not currently the case) to oversee operations, is essential to addressing past governance failures and rebuilding public confidence.
Expanding eligibility criteria to include tailored loan schemes for the missing middle would promote equity and ensure that taxpayers and middle-income families also benefit from the system they fund. This would align NSFAS with SA’s goal of inclusive education access.
While we are in full support of the minister’s vision and strategic plan to transform NSFAS, it is our sincere hope that this vision can be translated into reality fast, and not, as in the past, run into impenetrable bureaucracy and eventually out of steam.
The path to reform is not without challenges, but strong and ethical leadership, backed by a clear vision and stakeholder support, sets the stage for progress. SA deserves an NSFAS that is transparent, accountable, and built for the future.
SowetanLIVE
NSFAS leaves Unisa students in the lurch
Buti Manamela announces sweeping reforms for SA's post-school education
Student who died in building fall had not been 'defunded', says DUT
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos