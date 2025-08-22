Mr President, you preside over a country where women make up more than 51% of the population, and should agree that we deserve better. But we live in a male-dominated country of extreme inequality rooted in a political and economic power structure that entrenched the white population’s privilege over that of the indigenous population.
OPINION | Mr President, the gender pay gap is real for SA women
When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the national dialogue convention on August 15, he asked: “Why do South Africans still live in poverty and others live in opulence?” He also wanted to know why the gender pay gap persists.
If one wanted to be generous, one would think the president was genuine in asking these questions because he honestly does not know the answers.
In that spirit, one is compelled to accept that he hopes the national dialogue will revisit these challenges and offer viable solutions that can help the government deal with them effectively.
However, given our state of affairs and the history of the governing party, it would not be difficult to deduce that his utterances were performative, if not grandstanding.
Whatever his motivation and urge in posing those questions, the reality is that we expect a head of state to know better, and to have a basic understanding of these issues.
There is no doubt that he should know about the high levels of unemployment, poverty, and gender inequality. He knows about violence against women because he has been presented with policy briefs from his advisers and government officials, and has made pronouncements on these issues ad nauseam.
He has been told about the need to take measures to implement policies that would improve the lived conditions of South Africans. He has interacted with researchers and academics who have urged him to focus on issues of social and economic justice, to curb corruption, and to hold his government’s officials accountable for fiscal malfeasance and the abuse of power.
His government has held many imbizos with communities, where he and his acolytes were told of their daily struggles; the lack of jobs, violence against women, pervasive criminality and the lack of efficacy of the criminal justice system.
Ramaphosa has functioned in the private sector and was party to decisions arrived at by boards he was part of, including Lonmin and MTN, where the drive for the maximisation of profit and return on investment for shareholders was at the expense of paying decent wages to workers. Certainly, he knows why we are where we are.
Mr President, you preside over a country where women make up more than 51% of the population, and should agree that we deserve better. But we live in a male-dominated country of extreme inequality rooted in a political and economic power structure that entrenched the white population’s privilege over that of the indigenous population.
A country that does not value childcare and the care of dependents, and when we do pay women to provide social and other care on behalf of the state, their remuneration is well below its true value to society.
We live in a country that glorifies private ownership; that claims to be “gender neutral” but measures wealth through GDP without taking account of women’s unpaid work; a country with high levels of violence against women and that creates an environment for the commodification of human exploitation. In a profit-driven society, everything can be for sale.
The gender pay gap is a lived reality for most women in SA because sexism is alive and well, no matter the laws in place to stem the perpetual, systemic discrimination against women.
It persists because of insidious and endemic misogyny. It persists because for women to advance in their careers, they are expected to perform sexual favours; that’s why the rate of sexual harassment and bullying in the workplace is chronic. It persists in large part because of the boy’s club that determines social capital.
So, Mr President, as we dialogue our way into a SA free from sexism, oppression, discrimination, and gendered violence, we expect the nation, society, and communities are ready to acknowledge that women’s unpaid care burden and male violence against women affect our experiences of healthcare, education, public transport, the economy, environment, climate change, and politics, and these differences cannot be ignored. These are issues of significance that touch nearly every part of our lives and affect our experiences.
The male-dominated and free-market-driven structure of our economy must address women’s unequal access to participating in the labour market, and insufficient support for motherhood. It must also address the unnecessary prevalence of inflexible working arrangements, that relegate mothers to certain sectors and often, to part-time work, and the conscious and unconscious bias that affect women’s chances of recruitment and promotion.
There you have it, Mr President, as we dialogue our way out of this rut.
• Madumise is a director at Wise4Afrika, an advocacy and social enterprise advancing women’s safety from GBV.
