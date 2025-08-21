Opinion

OPINION | Women-led start-ups SA's untapped economic engine

By Steven Zwane - 21 August 2025 - 07:20
Image: 123RF

SA’s economy remains under immense pressure, with unemployment at 32.9% and youth joblessness above 45%. Women, especially young women from townships and rural communities, bear the brunt of these statistics.

Yet, beneath these headline numbers lies an under-reported growth engine: women-led entrepreneurship.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rate of female entrepreneurship in the world, with one in four women engaged in early-stage entrepreneurial activity.

In SA, however, only 15% of youth who express an intention to start a business actually follow through. The gap is not in ambition, it is in access to capital, networks and structural support.

The Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development (YLED) programme is one of several initiatives reshaping this landscape. With 70% female participation, the programme goes beyond teaching business plans, it instils resilience, opportunity recognition, critical thinking and self-leadership.

On July 26, 58 grade 11 learners in a 10-month value creation programme pitched real business ventures in a simulated debt-funding round. Sixty percent of the mini-companies were led by young women.

Having raised R60,000 in seed capital, they sought an additional R40,000 in loans, projecting more than R550,000 in revenues within eight weeks. For context, that’s a group of 16-year-olds running enterprises valued at over half-a-million rand, while their peers are still choosing subject streams. This is what early entrepreneurial thinking and investment readiness looks like in action.

These young women were not just pitching; they were practising power – refining the skills to navigate markets, negotiate terms and lead teams. They were not waiting for permission; they were building the future with intention.

Many YLED programmes demonstrate the programme’s ability to produce globally competitive, socially engaged leaders across industries and geographies.

Keagile Makgoba now serves as head of communications for TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, shaping the narrative of one of the world’s most influential digital platforms. Tanya Goromonzi has broken professional and geographic boundaries as a Specsavers partner in Australia.

Mapula Monyela is driving strategic projects at Vodacom while building her own side business, exemplifying the entrepreneurial mindset. Keabetswe Mabeba has risen to chartered accountant and senior manager at PwC UK, influencing global finance from one of the “big four” firms.

Mikah Singh is scaling brands through her digital marketing agency, turning creativity into economic value. And Kotulo Nxasana, still in university, is already shaping student governance as a law student and SRC leader at Rhodes University.

Collectively, these journeys showcase the far-reaching, long-term impact of equipping young women not just to enter the world of work, but to redefine it.

If SA is to harness the full potential of women entrepreneurs as a growth engine, structural interventions are required.

The young female leaders are not simply preparing for jobs, they are building enterprises that could employ others, shift industries and strengthen communities.

The legacy of August 9 1956 is not just in marches but in models of leadership, ownership and innovation. If we align capital, policy and infrastructure behind the ambition of these women, SA could produce a generation of entrepreneurs who lead locally and compete globally. That would be more than a Women’s Month tribute. It would be an economic imperative.

  • Dr Zwane is a Nelson Mandela scholar and founder of YLED

