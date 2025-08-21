OPINION | Gauteng leads the way with efforts to convert G20 priorities into real public projects benefiting citizens

Across SA, provinces like Gauteng have harnessed the G20’s momentum to launch landmark projects in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. Strategic investment conferences like the Gauteng Investment Conference, serve as platforms for collaboration between government, industry leaders, and international stakeholders.
The focus is on inclusive growth, with special attention to job creation, skills development, and empowerment of underrepresented communities. Through the lens of the G20, investment in SA is not just about capital flow – it’s about building a future that is equitable, innovative, and resilient for generations to come.
In April 2025, Gauteng – small in size but mighty in effect – hosted the Gauteng Investment Conference, welcoming guests from around the world and securing R312.5bn in new investment commitments. The province presented 117 public sector projects worth R239bn, showing that global ideas really can come to life locally.
Gauteng’s approach was to take the main goals of the G20 – the focus on agriculture, digital technology, jobs, energy, climate, trade, education, and health – and make them practical, such as agriculture projects that included new food processing zones and better transport for farm goods.
Their digital vision was boosted by 34 data centres and programmes to bring fast internet to townships. Energy and climate initiatives featured waste-to-energy plants, solar power, and green industrial zones. Trade corridors, education partnerships, and smarter healthcare systems were all part of the plan.
Since its creation, the G20 has tried to keep the world’s economies stable and growing. It includes 19 countries plus the European Union and the AU, representing a big share of the world’s people, trade, and economic power. SA’s 2025 G20 theme – “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability” – aims to make growth strong, balanced, and fair for everyone.
Gauteng’s Investment Conference was a standout example of how to take lofty global goals and make them work on the ground. Gauteng built concrete plans and matched each G20 priority to real projects, from renewable energy zones to digital innovation hubs, freight rail expansions to township development.
Gauteng showed how local governments can play a big role in global progress because it has the resources and know-how to drive big changes. Home to 16-million people, major companies, top universities, and Africa’s busiest airport, the province generates 34% of SA’s GDP and leads in exports and investment.
OPINION | Gauteng leads the way with efforts to convert G20 priorities into real public projects benefiting citizens
Image: Sandlie Ndlovu
SA’s presidency of the G20 comes at a time when the world is facing huge challenges – countries are divided, economies are uncertain, and it’s easy for global goals to get lost in the confusion.
Within this dynamic context, the G20’s influence on investment in SA is profound and promising. As a member of the G20, SA sits at the crossroads of global policy and local opportunity, channelling international ideas into tangible benefits for its people.
The G20 brings together major economies – accounting for over 80% of global GDP – to address world challenges and co-ordinate efforts for resilient, sustainable growth. For SA, this is more than an annual summit; it’s a catalyst for inward investment and innovation.
The nation leverages its membership to attract foreign direct investment, promote regional integration, and showcase local capacity. Initiatives aligned with G20 priorities – such as infrastructure development, climate resilience, and digital transformation – have unlocked partnerships with global investors and development banks. The investment environment is buoyed by our robust financial systems, progressive regulations, and a commitment to transparency.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Advancing women's empowerment in SA's economy
Across SA, provinces like Gauteng have harnessed the G20’s momentum to launch landmark projects in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. Strategic investment conferences like the Gauteng Investment Conference, serve as platforms for collaboration between government, industry leaders, and international stakeholders.
The focus is on inclusive growth, with special attention to job creation, skills development, and empowerment of underrepresented communities. Through the lens of the G20, investment in SA is not just about capital flow – it’s about building a future that is equitable, innovative, and resilient for generations to come.
In April 2025, Gauteng – small in size but mighty in effect – hosted the Gauteng Investment Conference, welcoming guests from around the world and securing R312.5bn in new investment commitments. The province presented 117 public sector projects worth R239bn, showing that global ideas really can come to life locally.
Gauteng’s approach was to take the main goals of the G20 – the focus on agriculture, digital technology, jobs, energy, climate, trade, education, and health – and make them practical, such as agriculture projects that included new food processing zones and better transport for farm goods.
Their digital vision was boosted by 34 data centres and programmes to bring fast internet to townships. Energy and climate initiatives featured waste-to-energy plants, solar power, and green industrial zones. Trade corridors, education partnerships, and smarter healthcare systems were all part of the plan.
Since its creation, the G20 has tried to keep the world’s economies stable and growing. It includes 19 countries plus the European Union and the AU, representing a big share of the world’s people, trade, and economic power. SA’s 2025 G20 theme – “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability” – aims to make growth strong, balanced, and fair for everyone.
Gauteng’s Investment Conference was a standout example of how to take lofty global goals and make them work on the ground. Gauteng built concrete plans and matched each G20 priority to real projects, from renewable energy zones to digital innovation hubs, freight rail expansions to township development.
Gauteng showed how local governments can play a big role in global progress because it has the resources and know-how to drive big changes. Home to 16-million people, major companies, top universities, and Africa’s busiest airport, the province generates 34% of SA’s GDP and leads in exports and investment.
OPINION | The plight of boys and men is a missing agenda in G20 engagements
The secret is teamwork. Gauteng’s agencies – like the Growth and Development Agency and the Infrastructure Financing Agency – work together to turn big ideas into action. Gauteng’s Investment Conference pipeline included smart cities, water and sanitation, manufacturing, food processing, and logistics. Every project was carefully planned, with clear goals, strong partnerships, and ways to attract private investment.
Gauteng’s success suggests that local governments can lead the way when global organisations struggle to keep up. Provinces like Gauteng can deliver real results – even if they don’t set national policies. They can turn global frameworks into local pipelines, budgets, and tools.
Regional economies now play a key role in building investor relationships and shaping flows of capital. This changes how we think about global co-operation, raising new questions about the future of statecraft and international partnerships.
What sets Gauteng apart is its track record. Investors are drawn to its reliable delivery of water projects, industrial parks, and housing developments. The province’s reputation comes from its ability to get things done. It speaks the language of investment – clear project lists, strong financial planning, and measurable outcomes.
The true effect of the Gauteng Investment Conference is in how it brings global ideas to life. By connecting its investment strategy to the G20’s priorities, the province shows how complex international goals can be achieved locally.
OPINION | SA’s G20 presidency can be a game-changer for SMEs and economy
OPINION | Government must prioritise long-term employment for the youth
OPINION | Today’s youth face a different yet equally violent form of oppression – unemployment, economic exclusion ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos