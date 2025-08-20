Meanwhile, SA is captivated by Shaka iLembe, a televised epic dramatising the blood-soaked rivalries of past generations, tribes warring for dominance, kinsmen killing kinsmen in the name of power. African spiritual traditions teach that identity is inseparable from ancestry. Might today’s generation, then, be unwilling vessels of ancestral bloodlust, reliving their forebears’ battles through modern acts of violence?
OPINION | National dialogue brings promise but SA's soaring violence demands more than words
On August 16 2012, 34 miners were gunned down by the bullets of the SAPS while demanding nothing more than a living wage. Ten others had already been slain earlier that week under the same shadow, bringing the death toll to 44.
History has since named this tragedy the “Marikana Massacre”, a wound reopened each year on its anniversary.
For the victims and their families, little has changed to transform their lives or the fate of the broader community. Despite the mineral wealth beneath their feet, poverty still greets visitors as they enter Marikana. Residents speak of unchecked criminality, families struggle with basic needs such as healthcare, food, shelter, and a sense of neglect lingers.
The town’s economic lifeblood is mining, a sector that predominantly employs men, leaving many women without work and, therefore, more vulnerable to gender-based violence (GBV) and other forms of abuse. Marikana’s plight is a mirror held up to countless communities across the country.
The 44 lives lost, harrowing as they are, pale compared to the relentless tide of violence that has since engulfed the nation. SA records an average of 75 murders every day.
This year’s commemorations marked 4,748 days since that fateful day. At this daily rate, by the close of the day, SA would have recorded about 358 475 murders. This is a figure that rivals, almost number for number, the UN Human Rights Office’s estimate of deaths in the Syrian civil war between 2011 and 2021.
Comparable death tolls emerge from nations like South Sudan and Yemen, long ravaged by civil war and chronic instability, yet SA – during the same period – has remained under an ostensibly stable, democratic order.
It is a paradox of democracy, one that demands urgent and unflinching scrutiny of how a nation at peace harbours such sustained and silent carnage. Murders should stand at the apex of the national dialogue, demanding innovative and decisive interventions, lest it scuppers every other effort towards development.
