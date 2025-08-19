But the responsibility cannot rest on the private sector alone. Parliament must ensure that our policy and legislative frameworks enable affordable access. That is why our committee has been vocal about the urgent need to reform the Electronic Communications Act of 2005 and related policies.
- Diko is the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies
KHUSELA DIKO | To build a fair, inclusive, competitive SA, we must ensure no woman is left behind in the digital age
When women are connected, communities have better access to information
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
When we talk about justice in SA, our minds often turn to issues of land, wages, safety, or education. But digital justice is fast becoming just as important. In the 21st century, access to affordable, reliable data is no longer a luxury – it is the gateway to education, healthcare, economic opportunity and, for millions of South African women, to dignity itself.
In June, parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies sat down with representatives from SA’s major mobile network operators.Our conversation was robust dialogue on why our people – particularly those in rural areas – still pay some of the highest data costs on the continent. Some of the questions we asked include why do millions still have to choose between buying bread and buying a gigabyte of data? Why is rural connectivity still treated as an afterthought?
The high cost of data affects women often more severely. Women make up the majority of the unemployed, the informally employed, and those living in rural areas. When data prices are high, it is women who are cut off first. Digital exclusion becomes another layer of inequality, deepening poverty and dependence.
Reducing data costs is a matter of human rights. If women are to participate fully in SA’s democracy and economy, they must be able to access the digital world without the barrier of unaffordable prices.
One of the most effective tools to close the digital divide is the zero-rating of key platforms. Imagine if platforms for learning, job searching, small business management, and healthcare advice were free to access, no matter your data balance.
Zero-rating is not charity; it is an investment in our human capital. For a girl in a rural village, zero-rated educational content can mean the difference between dropping out and graduating. For a woman starting a small business, it can mean reaching new customers without taking on crippling debt for data.
In our discussions with the mobile operators, we challenged them to think creatively and collaboratively about how they can zero-rate the digital spaces that matter most for women’s empowerment.
But the responsibility cannot rest on the private sector alone. Parliament must ensure that our policy and legislative frameworks enable affordable access. That is why our committee has been vocal about the urgent need to reform the Electronic Communications Act of 2005 and related policies.
Our committee has asked the department of communications and digital technologies for a clear and realistic timetable for updating these laws, and we will not hesitate to consider alternative measures to fast-track change. Policy reform determines whether we can create a digital economy that works for everyone.
The ANC has long championed the cause of women’s economic empowerment. In the digital age, that means ensuring women have the skills, tools, and networks to thrive online.
Affordable data is the first step. When women have affordable, reliable internet access, they can run online businesses, freelance remotely, learn new skills, and connect with customers wherever they are.
The story of M-Pesa in Kenya is a powerful example. By making mobile banking affordable and accessible, Kenya opened the door for millions of women to gain financial independence. That is the kind of transformation we can achieve if we treat connectivity as a fundamental enabler, not a luxury.
Connectivity is not just about individual opportunity; it is about resilience and growth. When women are connected, families are stronger. Communities have better access to information. Small businesses can reach wider markets. Students can keep up with global knowledge.
That is why our committee has also urged mobile operators to co-ordinate their corporate social investment projects. Too often, valuable initiatives work in silos, duplicating efforts instead of amplifying them.
As parliament deliberates the department’s budget for the next five years, we will be looking closely at how those funds are allocated to policy reform, rural connectivity, and gender-inclusive digital access.
We will also continue to push for transparency and fairness in how prepaid data is managed. Data should not simply “disappear” based on timelines decided by mobile operators.
This practice is not only unfair, it undermines the already fragile trust between service providers and the people they serve. Digital access is not a side issue. It is a women’s issue, an economic issue, and a justice issue.
If we are serious about building a SA that is fair, inclusive, and competitive, we must ensure that no woman is left behind in the digital age. The day will come when every South African woman can open her phone and step into a world of opportunity without worrying about how much data she has left.
That day will not come by accident. It will come because we demanded it, fought for it, and built it together.
