OPINION | Regulated three-tier commission structure levels playing field for independent eateries

In relation to Famous Brands, the report noted that small and emerging food delivery platforms face significant barriers in the provision of food delivery services, including difficulties with onboarding restaurant chains.
To address this concern, the OIPMI’s remedial actions prohibit international and national restaurant chains operating in SA from restricting or dictating the choice of food delivery platform by their franchisees, including through setting selection requirements that are exclusionary (such as the requirement to have national presence).
Though it does not agree with the findings of the OIPMI, Famous Brands has removed discriminatory and exclusionary elements from the selection requirements applied by its franchisees.
With regard to Uber Eats, the report indicated that the two leading food delivery platforms in SA broadly categorise the restaurants that list on their platforms between chain (local and international) and independent restaurants.
Independent restaurants are generally charged higher commission fees in comparison to restaurant chains.
The OIPMI was concerned that the extent of the differentiation and the lack of transparency in commission fees distorted competition between independent and restaurant chains.
In rectifying these and following further constructive engagements, Uber Eats and the commission have agreed on the circumstances and way Uber Eats will implement a three-tier commission structure which allows independent restaurants to choose from options with lower commission fees.
This provides contracting independent restaurants with transparency and options and/or flexibility to choose the commission fee tier that meets their business needs.
The remedial actions explained above are intended to provide the following benefits to platforms, businesses, and consumers: greater visibility and opportunity for smaller South African platforms; enable more intense platform competition; level the playing field for small businesses selling through these platforms; and provide a more inclusive digital economy.
Finding mutual solutions with stakeholders mark a positive step towards enhancing competition and fairness in the online food delivery sector.
It has been encouraging for the commission to find common ground with parties and collaboratively identify solutions that will increase transparency in this sector.
Makunga is the spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA.
OPINION | Regulated three-tier commission structure levels playing field for independent eateries
Small restaurants win relief after commission pushes online markets to restructure fees
The Competition Act as amended envisions the competition policy as a pivotal instrument through which economic redress can be attained.
“The people of SA recognise… that an efficient, competitive economic environment, balancing the interests of workers, owners and consumers and focused on development, will benefit all South Africans,” the Act states.
And that such an instrument should be able “to provide all South Africans equal opportunity to participate fairly in the national economy; achieve a more effective and efficient economy in SA”.
So among its significant interventions, the Competition Commission published its Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry (OIPMI) final report on July 30 2023, which was the culmination of almost two years of investigation into local and international business to consumer (B2C) online platform markets.
The report identified features that adversely affected competition in these markets. It included a set of remedial actions that platforms, and some businesses, are required to implement to remedy the identified market features that adversely affect competition.
This included outcomes stemming from the business models utilised by digital platforms, rather than necessarily deliberate efforts to stifle competition.
Once the commission has published a market inquiry report, further engagements with the sector and industry stakeholders on the findings listed and the implementation of the remedial actions ensue.
During this process, businesses or stakeholders may disagree with the findings or remedial actions and are able to launch an appeal with the Competition Tribunal.
Recently, the commission finalised engagement with Famous Brands, a restaurant franchisor whose portfolio includes Salsa Mexican Grill, Steers and Wimpy, and Uber Portier B.V. and Uber Eats South Africa Proprietary Limited (collectively, “Uber Eats”) to resolve their respective appeals of the remedial actions listed in the OIPMI.
