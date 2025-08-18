OPINION | Contribution of women in STEM fields transformative, essential

Fundamental to health policy modelling is the importance of disaggregating data by sex and gender. This allows one to understand how sex and gender interact with distribution of illness, risk factors and very importantly, their interaction with the health system through access to and utilisation of health services.
Women researchers, by virtue of their perspectives and lived experiences, often bring these factors into focus – driving more relevant and impactful research.
In global health, innovation is often equated with new tools, digital platforms, or breakthroughs in biomedical science. Yet it is equally important to remember that some of the most powerful innovations are social and structural, changing how we lead as women in STEM, within and beyond the institution, how we collaborate, and how we leverage our experiences as women, mothers, daughters of households and communities to build systems that value diversity.
Women are already leading this work – not only as researchers but as community health workers, programme managers, caregivers, and advocates.
Institutions and individuals must embed gender intentionality into both their long-term strategies and day-to-day operations, including monitoring and evaluation frameworks. Examples include diversifying leadership, rethinking training pipelines, and ensuring that research and teaching environments are safe, inclusive, and supportive for all.
We need to create and sustain opportunities for women in health modelling. This includes investing in early-career women scientists, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, and creating structures that support their career progression, such as longer-term contracts, mentorship, peer support, networking opportunities, and access to funders and decision-making forums.
It is also imperative that we work to build models and methods that account for gender, equity, and context, to ensure that all benefit equally from scientific progress.
This Women’s Month, let us remember that when women lead and are meaningfully included in STEM research, especially in health, we not only strengthen the science, we deepen its relevance, equity, and effect.
- Prof Silal is the director of modelling and simulation hub at the University of Cape Town
OPINION | Contribution of women in STEM fields transformative, essential
Image: 123RF
In the fight to address the health challenges facing our continent, the contribution of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields is both transformative and essential.
Their leadership illuminates blind spots in existing scientific approaches, enables methodological innovation, and catalyses work that is attentive to the intersections of gender, data, and equity in global health.
Yet, despite this potential, the path for women in health-focused STEM research remains plagued with systemic challenges, including but not limited to, disproportionate time demands, limited economic independence, risks to personal safety, and restricted opportunities for career progression and leadership roles.
As someone working in health policy modelling and capacity strengthening in Africa, I have come to see how applying a gender intentional lens brings new perspectives to how we conduct our research, support public health decision-making, and train future leaders.
Gender intentionality starts with ensuring women’s voices and perspectives are heard and acknowledged. It goes beyond increasing the number of women in a meeting or reporting on representation statistics. It is a continuous practice of recognising how structural barriers that hinder women’s advancement depend on gender’s intersection with age, social and economic class, ethnicity, religion, and other markers of social difference. If we focus on gender in isolation, we run the risk of masking disparities in lived experiences of women and girls across these spheres.
It is important to consider how gender shapes experiences in the research environment, in data collection and analysis, and in policy-making and implementation.
When women are included and heard, we start to appreciate that their leadership in health data and policy modelling brings forth significant contributions to highlight gaps in research questions, study protocols, model methodology, validation points, recommendations and considerations for implementation.
