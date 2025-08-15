Opinion

OPINION | Humanities graduates can help shape ethical podcast regulation

Podcast regulation needs more philosophy, less policing

By Sbusiso Gwala - 15 August 2025
Podcast hosts often cover complex social issues without conducting thorough background research, which makes them vulnerable to legal missteps and public backlash, says the writer.
In recent years, SA has witnessed a surge in the popularity of podcasts, a medium once viewed as a harmless form of entertainment but now recognised as a powerful space that shapes public opinion, often without adequate accountability.

With minimal regulation, some podcasts have become breeding grounds for misinformation, harassment and harmful stereotyping. The case of Minnie Dlamini suing Podcast and Chill hosts for R2.5m over alleged hate speech and harassment and the case of Open Chats Podcast, where discriminatory remarks were made towards the coloured community, along with concerns about Skeem GP allegedly glorifying crime and criminals, exemplify the urgent need to reflect on the unchecked influence of podcasting platforms.

Calls for regulation, such as those voiced by deputy minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, have grown louder. In a firm statement regarding Open Chats Podcast, she called out its dangerous content and emphasised the responsibility content creators have towards society.

However, as the government and society weigh the implications of regulating podcast spaces, an opportunity lies dormant: the inclusion of humanities graduates, particularly from disciplines such as sociology, development studies, philosophy, gender studies and political science, as part of content research and ethical review teams.

Podcast hosts often cover complex social issues without conducting thorough background research, which makes them vulnerable to legal missteps and public backlash. Instead of waiting to be held accountable after the fact, podcasters could collaborate proactively with humanities researchers. These graduates possess the analytical tools to unpack social nuances, historical context and ethical boundaries, all essential for responsibly engaging a diverse audience.

This approach not only improves content quality but also creates employment and volunteer opportunities in a sector that traditionally excludes humanities graduates. In SA, many of these graduates remain underemployed despite their potential to contribute meaningfully to knowledge-based industries. According to a study published in the South African Journal of Higher Education, a key barrier humanities students face is the lack of recognition for their skills in applied sectors beyond academia.

This view is echoed by a recent article from ProGraduates, which debunks the myth that humanities graduates are unemployable. The publication shows that these graduates possess key skills that are in demand across industries, including ethical reasoning, critical thinking, contextual analysis and values-based communication.

These are the very competencies lacking in many unregulated digital spaces today and podcasting offers a ready-made platform to absorb such talent.

The podcasting space is rapidly expanding and professionalising in SA. As podcasting matures into a commercialised and competitive media space, the demand for well-researched, credible and socially responsible content is likely to grow.

Critics of podcast regulation argue that imposing rules threatens freedom of speech. But regulation doesn’t have to mean censorship. It can mean accountability, ensuring that platforms are free, fair and informed. If done correctly, regulation can professionalise podcasting while preserving the diversity of voices. 

A hybrid model could be developed where humanities students/graduates work as research contributors to episodes, either as interns, volunteers or paid consultants, depending on a podcast’s capacity. Before publishing an episode on, for example, gender-based violence or youth unemployment, the team could consult brief reports by these researchers, ensuring facts are accurate, language is sensitive and narratives are not unintentionally harmful. This also builds a pipeline for students to gain experience, develop content portfolios and find relevance in the evolving digital economy.

Let us not merely ask how we can police speech, but how we can improve it and who we can empower in the process. Regulation is not just about restrictions; it is also about inclusion, responsibility and development.

In an economy struggling with youth unemployment and misinformation, integrating humanities graduates into podcasts could be a win-win.

  • Gwala is a Sowetan reader

