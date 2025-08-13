OPINION | National dialogue: What SA can learn from China

The presidency clarified that costs cover logistics like venue hire, transport, and catering for delegates, but in a country where millions go hungry, spending big on hotels and flights feels tone-deaf. This isn’t just about money; it’s about exclusion. With only 1,000 spots at the convention, how many ordinary voices from rural areas or townships will truly be heard?
As SA gears up for its much-talked-about national dialogue – set to kick off with a costly convention this week – one cannot help but wonder why the government insists on pouring millions into fancy gatherings when China has shown a smarter, cheaper way to gather public input through simple online platforms.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national dialogue in his State of the Nation Address, painting it as a grand coming-together of government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, women, youth, and community voices to shape the country’s vision for the next 30 years.
It sounds noble, a chance to rebuild trust after years of division and economic woes.
The first step is the national convention running from Friday to Sunday at Unisa in Pretoria, bringing about 800 delegates to set the agenda. The whole process was initially budgeted at a whopping R700m, a figure that has sparked outrage across the board.
The EFF and ActionSA have slammed it as outrageous and wasteful, especially when South Africans are battling a brutal cost-of-living crisis, high unemployment, and rising crime.
Even seven leading legacy foundations pulled out, citing rushed planning and a loss of citizen focus, while others label it a sham funded by foreign donors to create fake legitimacy. Ramaphosa has promised to scale down costs, but with the convention going ahead as planned, it’s hard to see how much will really change.
The presidency clarified that costs cover logistics like venue hire, transport, and catering for delegates, but in a country where millions go hungry, spending big on hotels and flights feels tone-deaf. This isn’t just about money; it’s about exclusion. With only 1,000 spots at the convention, how many ordinary voices from rural areas or townships will truly be heard?
The process claims to be inclusive, but many people argue it’s putting the cart before the horse, ignoring the need for a clear follow-up to the National Development Plan and risking political point-scoring in the government of national unity (GNU).
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such initiatives; think of the Codesa talks in the 1990s. But today, with digital tools at our fingertips, why stick to outdated, pricey methods? The funds should be redirected to something tangible, like kick-starting the long-overdue Fezile Dabi University in Parys or Sasolburg, which could transform education and job opportunities for the district..
The district’s Integrated Development Plans highlight the need for higher education infrastructure, and with costs for building a university campus potentially starting in the hundreds of millions, this funding could lay the foundation for a facility offering programmes in key areas like engineering and agriculture, benefiting underserved communities.
The Covid-19 pandemic taught us that South Africans can adapt to online ways of connecting and sharing ideas. During those tough times everything shifted virtual – schools held classes on Zoom, businesses ran meetings via Microsoft Teams, and even government consultations happened through webinars and apps.
Contrast this with China, where the government just wrapped up a massive online consultation for its 15th five-year plan, set to run from 2026 to 2030. They collected over 3,113,000 suggestions from citizens – three times more than the previous plan in 2020 – all through free, accessible digital platforms.
No lavish conventions, no delegate flights or catering bills; just websites plus local government portals and the “Study to Strengthen the Nation” app. This app alone, launched in 2019, has 345-million registered users and sees 700-million daily visits, offering free content like books, courses, and news while letting people submit ideas easily.
The comparison is stark. China’s approach is modern, efficient, and truly mass-based, harnessing technology to gather wisdom from everyday folks. SA’s national dialogue, while well-intentioned, risks becoming another talk fest that drains public funds without delivering real change.
Apps like the eNatis system or even social media platforms where South Africans already voice their views daily are tools. Why not create a free online portal for suggestions on our national priorities, linked to government websites and apps? It could cover everything from job-creation and crime-fighting to education and healthcare, reaching far more people than a Pretoria convention ever could.
Universities and tech hubs across the country can contribute by creating open-source tools or hosting virtual town halls. Social media integrations, such as WhatsApp bots or Facebook forms, would allow quick submissions, while community radio stations could promote SMS-based inputs for rural areas.
Is it because our leaders fear losing control in a digital space, or perhaps because physical events allow for patronage and photo ops? Or maybe it’s just old habits dying hard in a bureaucracy that’s slow to embrace tech.
Whatever the reason, pouring hundreds of millions into this feels like a slap in the face to struggling taxpayers. China shows it is possible to consult widely without breaking the bank, fostering “popular democracy” that feels genuine and actionable.
