OPINION | Women must be at the centre of SA's skills revolution

Every August, Women’s Month arrives with hashtags and speeches. But hashtags don’t close pay gaps. Panel discussions don’t create procurement opportunities. Inspiration doesn’t pay school fees.
What moves the needle is hard investment: funding, training, mentorship, and leadership access. That’s why the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (Chieta) has aligned its work with five strategic goals – innovation, digitisation, collaboration, transformation, and artificial intelligence – to ensure women aren’t waiting for change. They are leading it.
When Nonhlakanipho Khanyile struggled with acne, she didn’t just find a personal solution; she built one for the market. With Chieta training and mentorship through African Alabaster, she launched Impande Cosmetics, now selling in KwaZulu-Natal and aiming for international shelves.
Her journey mirrors a global truth: women-led businesses are more likely to reinvest profits into community development and create inclusive workplaces. Empowering women entrepreneurs isn’t charity – it’s smart economics.
The International Labour Organisation warns that two-thirds of jobs in developing countries are at risk from automation. The safest roles are those that integrate digital literacy and sector‑specific expertise.
Nikita Van Rooyen started as a merchandiser. With a Chieta‑funded bookkeeping course, she broke into finance at Jotun Paints. Today, she combines digital finance systems proficiency with business acumen – proof that upskilling is the best defence against redundancy.
McKinsey research shows that women are 1.5 times more likely than men to leave their careers due to unpaid care responsibilities. The chemical sector isn’t easy terrain for new mothers, but Busisiwe Madotyeni, a trainee at Kemklean who was funded by Chieta for her national certificate in chemical operations level 2 -4, is balancing motherhood with technical training, aiming for an operations manager role.
Her story challenges the structural barriers that push women out of high‑growth industries and reinforces the need for workplaces that enable, rather than punish, ambition.
AI is not a future risk; it’s a present reality. The WEF estimates that 97-million new jobs could emerge globally by 2027 in the fields of AI, big data, and automation.
Empowering women is an economic multiplier. The International Monetary Fund has found that GDP per capita is higher in countries with smaller gender gaps in labour force participation.
This is why our investment in women’s skills is not a feel‑good project – it’s a growth strategy. If SA sidelines women, we won’t just miss our development targets. We’ll lose our place in the global economy.
• Pillay is CEO of the Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority
The global economy is undergoing the fastest skills transformation in human history. Artificial intelligence is rewriting industries. Green energy is redefining supply chains.
The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 is blunt: by 2030, 23% of current jobs globally will be disrupted by technology and the green transition. The fastest-growing roles are in sectors such as renewable energy, AI and advanced manufacturing – sectors where women remain underrepresented.
SA’s challenge is even more pressing. Our official unemployment rate is 32.9%, one of the highest in the world. Among young people aged 15-24, it’s a devastating 59.7% (Stats SA, Q1 2025).
Women bear the brunt: they are more likely to be unemployed than men across every age group, and they are significantly underrepresented in high‑growth, future‑proof industries.
This isn’t just a gender equity issue. The WEF’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024 shows that closing the gender gap in labour markets could boost global GDP by up to $28-trillion (R496-trillion) by 2030. Economies that integrate women fully into growth sectors see higher innovation output, stronger competitiveness, and more resilient communities.
If SA is serious about growth, competitiveness, and a just energy transition, here’s the truth: our skills revolution will rise or fall on whether women are at its centre.
