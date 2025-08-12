OPINION | Urgent need to tackle how generative AI is used by university students

It remains problematic that cases of students submitting the same assessment task tend to be rife. For instance, Student A’s submission was flagged by, say, the Turnitin AI detector (often criticised for its false positive warnings) as having a 99% likelihood that it was AI-generated, while the submissions of Students B, C and D were evaluated as having a 0% likelihood that they were AI-generated?
How did Student A generate the content for their assignment? Did they only use an AI tool for unpacking concepts, or did they rely entirely on it for generating and completing all aspects of the task, which could have required a high level of critical thinking and originality on their part, for instance? Would full disclosure by the student explain how such a submission is to be assessed?
The fact is, there have been instances where students have admitted to using AI for generating textual outputs for assessment task submissions without making substantial personal input as expected by the lecturer. As suggested in a recent article, a task set by a lecturer can, likewise, easily be picked up by AI detection tools as being AI-generated.
What is to be done in such a case? How best can we address the use of AI tools by some lecturers to set assessment tasks, their use in checking assessment tasks submitted by students, and their use in responding to assessment tasks by students to promote equity?
These and many other questions call for urgent institutional policymaking that would genuinely include student bodies and staff members. If student bodies can be engaged meaningfully in the discourse, universities can move a step towards finding an equitable and common solution. Universities cannot continue to make decisions related to academic integrity without meaningfully taking student voices into account.
This is particularly the case because SA universities were too hasty in implementing guidelines and deploying AI detection tools without first engaging students. It seems that most of the universities also failed to recognise the legal implications of such steps in view of the disclaimers by the AI detection tools.
Despite the challenges, there is consensus within the higher education sector on the need to improve the technology, not to police students, but to maintain academic integrity in formal assessment tasks. This is an urgent task if universities are to ensure they produce quality graduates.
OPINION | Urgent need to tackle how generative AI is used by university students
Unlike plagiarism detection, where there has been consensus on what constitutes it, universities are still grappling with what exactly constitutes problematic AI use.
Image: 123RF
The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) software has resulted in a growing disparity in how university students approach assessment tasks. While this software is a welcome development in our academic space, its excessive use or overreliance on it for unpacking concepts (as most students would say in defence) has resulted in the loss of an authentic student voice.
This is reflected in most of the tasks that students submit. The problem is compounded by a lack of clear and equitable institutional policy guidelines on AI use in the higher education sector.
Unlike plagiarism detection, where there has been consensus on what constitutes it, universities are still grappling with what exactly constitutes problematic AI use.
In fact, just like in SA, in some parts of the world like the US, some universities – because of the weaknesses of AI detection tools and threats of litigation by students – have resorted to drastic measures such as disabling AI detection from their assessment platforms and abandoning policies designed to address this problem.
Is this the best solution to problems associated with AI?
Without any hint of a tangible alternative to address the problem, it is hard to say whether their decisions are rational or illogical, and begs the question: Should all universities in SA and elsewhere ignore problematic AI use due to fear of litigation and the weaknesses of the detection tools? And what is the best course of action to address the scourge of AI?
Several questions require answers from colleagues in the higher education sector, particularly from those who are genuinely committed to producing students who understand the value of using their authentic voice in task completion and daily living.
While we have many dissenting and assenting voices concerning the use of AI detection tools, its usage has posed questions of equity in academia, as they are often available only to assessors/lecturers, unlike plagiarism checkers, which students have institutional access to.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | SA capable of build Al sovereignty
It remains problematic that cases of students submitting the same assessment task tend to be rife. For instance, Student A’s submission was flagged by, say, the Turnitin AI detector (often criticised for its false positive warnings) as having a 99% likelihood that it was AI-generated, while the submissions of Students B, C and D were evaluated as having a 0% likelihood that they were AI-generated?
How did Student A generate the content for their assignment? Did they only use an AI tool for unpacking concepts, or did they rely entirely on it for generating and completing all aspects of the task, which could have required a high level of critical thinking and originality on their part, for instance? Would full disclosure by the student explain how such a submission is to be assessed?
The fact is, there have been instances where students have admitted to using AI for generating textual outputs for assessment task submissions without making substantial personal input as expected by the lecturer. As suggested in a recent article, a task set by a lecturer can, likewise, easily be picked up by AI detection tools as being AI-generated.
What is to be done in such a case? How best can we address the use of AI tools by some lecturers to set assessment tasks, their use in checking assessment tasks submitted by students, and their use in responding to assessment tasks by students to promote equity?
These and many other questions call for urgent institutional policymaking that would genuinely include student bodies and staff members. If student bodies can be engaged meaningfully in the discourse, universities can move a step towards finding an equitable and common solution. Universities cannot continue to make decisions related to academic integrity without meaningfully taking student voices into account.
This is particularly the case because SA universities were too hasty in implementing guidelines and deploying AI detection tools without first engaging students. It seems that most of the universities also failed to recognise the legal implications of such steps in view of the disclaimers by the AI detection tools.
Despite the challenges, there is consensus within the higher education sector on the need to improve the technology, not to police students, but to maintain academic integrity in formal assessment tasks. This is an urgent task if universities are to ensure they produce quality graduates.
Thanks to AI a coding boot camp graduate is still jobless after 600 applications
A viable way to do this is to consult with software developers on certain academic writing behaviours that should inform the development of more reliable AI detection tools. Comparative qualitative studies on what students and lecturers consider to be problematic AI use, as well as critical engagement with plagiarism committees at the universities, are urgently needed in this regard. This will, in turn, influence the development of clearer policies and detection tools.
Until then, SA universities must rethink what problematic AI use implies for the future of higher education and human capacity building. One viable option may be the inclusion of AI ethics in the curriculum and further investment in digital literacy for both students and lecturers.
Alternatively, it might be useful to consider using blended evaluations that combine AI-informed tasks with in-class presentations and oral defence. This is because some students may be submitting seemingly high-quality work with the aid of AI, whereas others submit without it, thus leading to inequity.
It is important that critical thinking and originality of thought remain at the core of the university system.
Given the popularity of generative AI software, SA universities must use these moments to reimagine questions of equity in higher education and how assessment tasks are approached by both students and lecturers. The use of AI in academic space should not undermine inclusive and authentic learning experiences.
OPINION | Step aside AI, my Bantu education English doesn't need polishing
OPINION | AI cannot replace leaders, but can expand their thinking
OPINION | Tertiary institutions must equip students with skills to help them tackle complex challenges
OPINION | SMEs must use AI to bolster competitiveness, reduce costs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos