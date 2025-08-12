OPINION | It's time for reflection and introspection for all South Africans to fight hostility women face daily

The 1956 women’s march comprised 20,000 women fighting for free movement in SA. The protest was directed at dismantling the dompas system created by the apartheid regime to control the movement of non-whites.
The direct translation of dompas in English is "stupid pass"; however, the apartheid regime referred to it as "domestic pass".
This illustrates the derogatory and aggressive nature of this law towards non-white South Africans, as well as the lack of recognition and acknowledgment of their humanity.
This year marks 69 years since the women's march. At the forefront of this movement were women who were not scared of the punitive aftermath of their march against the apartheid system, abomakhulu bethu Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Sophia Williams-De Bryn, Frances Baard and other women whose names and contributions were not recorded in our history books.
These women were aware of the dangers of the patriarchal apartheid system and fought for the rights of marginalised non-white South Africans. Enraged by apartheid, they channelled their frustration into becoming the voice for the marginalised and advocated for the recognition of free movement for all.
Though President Cyril Ramaphosa describes gender-based violence (GBV) as a national crisis, we continue witnessing new incidents of femicide and violence against women. Between 2022 and 2023, 3,198 femicide cases were reported.
Additionally, 9.9% (2,150,342) of women have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, and 33.1% (7,310,389) of women aged 18 and older have reported experiencing physical violence. Often, women are violated by people who are known to them and often intimate partners. These statistics do not account for unreported cases.
Our focus is often directed to femicide, physical and sexual violence; however, there are other forms of GBV, such as emotional, psychological and economic abuse that are often not reported because they do not involve bodily harm.
The absence of biological fathers is a growing concern in SA. The absence of biological fathers is twofold: those who are physically, financially and emotionally absent and fathers who are physically present but do not offer emotional and financial support to their children. In some instances, children may reside with their biological fathers and yet have no bond or relationship with them.
The Human Sciences Research Council reports that 60% of children are living without their biological fathers. Additionally, only 20% of these children are in contact with their biological fathers only twice a week.
It is worth pointing out that there are various contexts that may contribute to the absence of biological fathers. However, this paints a picture of the pain some women endure, particularly single mothers who raise their children in the absence or without active involvement of their biological fathers, under a stressful economic climate.
We have witnessed cases where mothers or primary caregivers are perpetrators of violence against children. Joshlin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and trafficking of her daughter.
Drezene Jonkerman was sentenced to 20 years’ jail for strangling her seven-year-old son, Ashwin, in June 2024. These are two of many examples of violations against children, irrespective of the perpetrators' gender, because we often associate social ills with men and provide no representation of unreported cases of violations against children without social media popularity or a spotlight.
OPINION | It's time for reflection and introspection for all South Africans to fight hostility women face daily
Image: Thulani Mbele
The 1956 women’s march comprised 20,000 women fighting for free movement in SA. The protest was directed at dismantling the dompas system created by the apartheid regime to control the movement of non-whites.
The direct translation of dompas in English is "stupid pass"; however, the apartheid regime referred to it as "domestic pass".
This illustrates the derogatory and aggressive nature of this law towards non-white South Africans, as well as the lack of recognition and acknowledgment of their humanity.
This year marks 69 years since the women's march. At the forefront of this movement were women who were not scared of the punitive aftermath of their march against the apartheid system, abomakhulu bethu Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Sophia Williams-De Bryn, Frances Baard and other women whose names and contributions were not recorded in our history books.
These women were aware of the dangers of the patriarchal apartheid system and fought for the rights of marginalised non-white South Africans. Enraged by apartheid, they channelled their frustration into becoming the voice for the marginalised and advocated for the recognition of free movement for all.
Though President Cyril Ramaphosa describes gender-based violence (GBV) as a national crisis, we continue witnessing new incidents of femicide and violence against women. Between 2022 and 2023, 3,198 femicide cases were reported.
Additionally, 9.9% (2,150,342) of women have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, and 33.1% (7,310,389) of women aged 18 and older have reported experiencing physical violence. Often, women are violated by people who are known to them and often intimate partners. These statistics do not account for unreported cases.
Our focus is often directed to femicide, physical and sexual violence; however, there are other forms of GBV, such as emotional, psychological and economic abuse that are often not reported because they do not involve bodily harm.
The absence of biological fathers is a growing concern in SA. The absence of biological fathers is twofold: those who are physically, financially and emotionally absent and fathers who are physically present but do not offer emotional and financial support to their children. In some instances, children may reside with their biological fathers and yet have no bond or relationship with them.
The Human Sciences Research Council reports that 60% of children are living without their biological fathers. Additionally, only 20% of these children are in contact with their biological fathers only twice a week.
It is worth pointing out that there are various contexts that may contribute to the absence of biological fathers. However, this paints a picture of the pain some women endure, particularly single mothers who raise their children in the absence or without active involvement of their biological fathers, under a stressful economic climate.
We have witnessed cases where mothers or primary caregivers are perpetrators of violence against children. Joshlin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and trafficking of her daughter.
Drezene Jonkerman was sentenced to 20 years’ jail for strangling her seven-year-old son, Ashwin, in June 2024. These are two of many examples of violations against children, irrespective of the perpetrators' gender, because we often associate social ills with men and provide no representation of unreported cases of violations against children without social media popularity or a spotlight.
Image: Sowetan
Stats SA’s labour force survey for the first quarter of 2025 shows that women have a higher unemployment rate at 47% compared to 39% for men.
Women are often not recognised in leadership positions as compared to their male counterparts. There is a lack of faith in women’s capabilities and competency to occupy leadership positions. In some cases, there is a covert expectation for women relating to building a successful career and postponing starting a family. It's evident that women still find themselves on the economic margins of the country.
The song Nizalwa Ngobani was released in 2006 by Thandiswa Mazwai, 12 years into the democratic dispensation.
It was in that year that then president Thabo Mbeki emphasised the importance of national unity, economic freedom and SA's participation in global affairs.
The lyrics of this song and the year of its release show that Mazwai foresaw the challenges ahead. This is a prophetic song describing the current events in our country.
South Africans dreamed of better living conditions; hence, Mazwai refers to our dreams of liberty as being valuable and embedded in abundance. However, she alludes to the loss of integrity and revolutionary spirit that has now become the norm.
This song calls for reflection and introspection for all South Africans to fight the hostility women face daily. May we not forget AmaQhawe, who were instrumental in the fight for freedom of movement and freedom for all since women do not have the privilege of freedom.
Dr Velelo is a lecturer and social science programme director in the department of sociology, University of the Free State.
'Women, let’s build each other instead of breaking each other'
'Wathint’ abafazi': New research shows 90% of SA women believe ‘softness is strength’
SOWETAN SAYS | Cleanup court system to ensure thugs pay
Protesters oppose bail for men allegedly linked to murder of KZN municipal worker
OPINION | Implicit violence normalised in society, goes unreported
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos