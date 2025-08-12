Thirty-two community safe houses and 23 shelters for abused women and their children have been established. There has been an enhancement of services at Ikhaya Lethemba to encompass additional forensic medical and medico-legal services, which serve more than 8,000 adults and 2,380 children who are victims of sexual and/or domestic violence.
OPINION | Empowerment programme shows Gauteng's dedication to enhancing women's lives
Targeted approach campaign sub-divided into weekly programmes for digital finance, women-led enterprises support, investment in care infrastructure, GBVF prevention education and community engagement
Image: 123RF
As we celebrate milestones and achievements women have made, we must equally acknowledge that there is still a long way to go to achieve the full emancipation of women.
The three biggest challenges facing women in our province are gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), poverty and unemployment. Poverty and poor living conditions have added to women's vulnerability to violence and increased risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections.
The physical trauma of violence and sexual assault leaves unimaginable emotional damage on many women. Just this week, we heard of a harrowing story of a 35-year-old woman who was murdered in Tshwane.
She was reportedly lured through an online dating app. Four other women have also been killed in the same area since June. Clearly, much still must be done to make our streets safer for women and girls.
The Gauteng provincial government has put serious measures in place to fight this scourge. The government has strengthened some of its interventions in the fight against GBV, including docket analysis, the establishment of safe houses and shelters for abused women and their children.
A total of 137 victim empowerment/support services were established in all Gauteng’s regions and police stations. These provide support services for more than 50,000 victims.
Thirty-two community safe houses and 23 shelters for abused women and their children have been established. There has been an enhancement of services at Ikhaya Lethemba to encompass additional forensic medical and medico-legal services, which serve more than 8,000 adults and 2,380 children who are victims of sexual and/or domestic violence.
Gender-based forums have been established and a focus on strengthening interventions, family justice support, forensics, conviction rates and many others has led to a reduction in some categories of GBV-related crimes.
Empowering women can also play a key role in fighting this curse of abuse. The Gauteng government has taken a step in the right direction by promoting the appointment of women into management positions in the public service and state-owned enterprises, including career progression from lower ranks where women are already in the majority.
We are not doing women a favour when we empower them. Rather, we are doing this to ensure that those 20,000 brave souls who marched in 1956 did not do so in vain. It is a well-documented fact that empowered women can build their communities and strengthen the nation.
It was women who kept many families and communities together when the apartheid monster had swallowed many men and kept them in the mines.
In the past 30 years, the democratic government has introduced several policies and programmes which have contributed to the development of women and empowered them to play a more meaningful role in society.
Women occupy key positions in decision-making structures of the government and civil society. In Gauteng, the executive council of the provincial government has 50% women representation.
This demonstrates its commitment to gender equality in the province. The province also prides itself on employing more than 92,000 women, representing more than 68.5% of the workforce.
More women are now active in the economy as entrepreneurs, thanks to a range of policies including preferential procurement, co-operatives development, small business promotion and skills development.
In addition to these, large numbers of girl learners are enrolling in subjects such as mathematics, science and technology. A range of healthcare initiatives are targeted at improving women’s health and preventing and treating HIV/Aids.
Image: Sowetan
As part of Women’s Month, the Gauteng is taking a targeted and coordinated approach to address different aspects of women’s empowerment each week.
In the first week, we concentrated on digital finance and bridging the credit gap for her. We did this through expanding women’s access to mobile banking, digital payment, access to loans, microfinance and investment capital. .
In the second week, we are supporting women-led enterprises. The focus here will be on supporting female entrepreneurs through creating awareness on inclusive policies, mentorship and funding opportunities.
In the third week, we will focus on investment in care infrastructure. We will be expanding access to quality childcare, eldercare, care for persons with disabilities and health services.
In the last week, we will focus on GBVF prevention through education and community engagement.
It is only through a conscious effort from all stakeholders involved to shift the landscape of women empowerment that we will be able to see notable change. This will only happen through programmes of government, the private sector and communities.
