OPINION | Women are bringing diversity and innovation in engineering

The engineering sector has historically been a male-dominated field.
However, this is changing, and the shift is gaining significant momentum as more women begin to take up leadership roles, spearheading innovation and driving inclusive growth.
Women are reshaping the industry, driving innovation and change. Women’s Month is an ideal moment to reflect on how far we have come, while recognising how far we still need to go in ensuring equity, diversity and inclusivity.
In recent years, the number of women studying engineering in SA has grown significantly across disciplines, including mechanical, civil, and electrical engineering. This shows a promising pipeline of female engineers who will be entering the workforce in the future.
Just as promising is the growing presence of women in senior roles within the engineering space. While there is still a long way to go to reach gender parity in leadership, companies are starting to take representation more seriously.
Government strategies have helped push this agenda forward, compelling organisations to build more inclusive workforces. However, it is the drive of women to succeed that is seeing them excel in this space.
These visible examples are important – when young women see someone like them succeeding in a traditionally male-dominated space, they begin to believe it is possible for them too, which helps the movement to gather momentum.
Diversity and inclusion are about more than just ticking boxes – many studies show that inclusive workplaces are more innovative and ultimately more successful. Women bring different life experiences, perspectives, and problem-solving approaches to the table, which offers a significant strategic advantage.
Engineering, at its heart, is about improving systems and finding more efficient ways to do things. Women often approach challenges from a different angle, especially those who have had to juggle multiple roles in life and are adept at working smart and adapting quickly.
Bringing those skills into areas like AI, machine learning, and automation has the potential to open new possibilities, with diverse thinking driving better innovation, collaboration, and results.
Communication and mentorship are also important elements that help to create a ripple effect, where one woman’s success becomes the foundation for the next.
Engineering is often associated with physically demanding labour – which has helped to perpetuate the dominance of men in the industry. However, the landscape is changing fast, and thanks to technologies like automation, AI and remote tools, many more physically intensive tasks have been transformed or eliminated.
Now more women are entering roles that previously felt inaccessible, including remote monitoring, data analysis, systems design and robotics.
OPINION | Women are bringing diversity and innovation in engineering
Image: 123RF/Ammentorp
The engineering sector has historically been a male-dominated field.
However, this is changing, and the shift is gaining significant momentum as more women begin to take up leadership roles, spearheading innovation and driving inclusive growth.
Women are reshaping the industry, driving innovation and change. Women’s Month is an ideal moment to reflect on how far we have come, while recognising how far we still need to go in ensuring equity, diversity and inclusivity.
In recent years, the number of women studying engineering in SA has grown significantly across disciplines, including mechanical, civil, and electrical engineering. This shows a promising pipeline of female engineers who will be entering the workforce in the future.
Just as promising is the growing presence of women in senior roles within the engineering space. While there is still a long way to go to reach gender parity in leadership, companies are starting to take representation more seriously.
Government strategies have helped push this agenda forward, compelling organisations to build more inclusive workforces. However, it is the drive of women to succeed that is seeing them excel in this space.
These visible examples are important – when young women see someone like them succeeding in a traditionally male-dominated space, they begin to believe it is possible for them too, which helps the movement to gather momentum.
Diversity and inclusion are about more than just ticking boxes – many studies show that inclusive workplaces are more innovative and ultimately more successful. Women bring different life experiences, perspectives, and problem-solving approaches to the table, which offers a significant strategic advantage.
Engineering, at its heart, is about improving systems and finding more efficient ways to do things. Women often approach challenges from a different angle, especially those who have had to juggle multiple roles in life and are adept at working smart and adapting quickly.
Bringing those skills into areas like AI, machine learning, and automation has the potential to open new possibilities, with diverse thinking driving better innovation, collaboration, and results.
Communication and mentorship are also important elements that help to create a ripple effect, where one woman’s success becomes the foundation for the next.
Engineering is often associated with physically demanding labour – which has helped to perpetuate the dominance of men in the industry. However, the landscape is changing fast, and thanks to technologies like automation, AI and remote tools, many more physically intensive tasks have been transformed or eliminated.
Now more women are entering roles that previously felt inaccessible, including remote monitoring, data analysis, systems design and robotics.
Image: Sowetan
Digital transformation is also resulting in new roles emerging in the sector, from data scientists, cybersecurity experts, AI specialists and even project managers. These are engineering-adjacent careers that require analytical minds and technical skills, but not necessarily physical presence on site.
Technology is reshaping the world of work for engineering. Flexible and remote working options make it easier for women to contribute without being physically tied to a site.
Inclusive growth and innovation go hand-in-hand. Bringing together people of different genders, backgrounds, and experiences creates dynamic teams that are better equipped to solve complex problems.
Diversity encourages creativity, adaptability, and a deeper understanding of the world we are building for.
For women looking to enter the engineering space, networking is one of the most powerful tools. Being in the room, asking questions, building relationships and learning from other women is invaluable.
The sector is still evolving, and there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to creating equality, but there has never been a better time for women to get involved in engineering and help to shape its future.
OPINION | We need inclusive science of human origins where all voice counts – especially those of (black) women
OPINION | Gauteng must move from progress to parity on gender equality
OPINION | Women still carry heaviest burden of underfunded education system
OPINION | Future of big business intertwined with success of SMMEs
OPINION | Girls in leadership should be the norm across Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos