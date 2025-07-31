OPINION | SA is showing G20 a fairer world starts with shared goals

The minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring, and evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, led the fourth development working group (DWG) meeting at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga from July 20-25.
Delegates from around the world had the opportunity to experience and connect with one of Africa's natural splendours. The setting of the Kruger National Park was more than scenic; it was symbolic, as it represents the diversity and resilience of nature within the African context.
The intensifying role of SA in galvanising support for the sustainable development goals (SDGs) was applauded at the DWG conference.
To advance the global agenda aimed at addressing the needs of populations globally, Ramokgopa said that the DWG’s main objectives were to ensure universal social protection, mobilise funds for development, and improve the protection of global public goods.
Moreover, Ramokgopa reminded the delegates of the significance of the annually celebrated International Nelson Mandela Day on July 18 and Nelson Mandela Month. The meeting’s objectives resonated with the values embodied by the founding father of democratic SA, Tata Nelson Mandela, that were centred on attaining peace, justice, and human dignity.
SA underscored the importance of social protection as a universal right for millions, with Ramokgopa advocating for the adoption of more transparent financial systems, stricter regulations to curb the flow of illicit funds, and the creation of more equitable financial structures among DWG members.
SA called on the members of the G20 to prioritise investment in human capital and human dignity. Ramokgpa also emphasised a commitment to global values and shared accountability in safeguarding essential resources such as clean air, vaccines, and climate stability.
SA is using its G20 presidency to champion the interests of the Global South and the African continent. It emphasised the desire for harmonised frameworks and collective effort to ensure that Africa progresses alongside developed nations in achieving the SDGs.
SA is demonstrating its leadership at the development working groups and extending an invitation to the rest of the world to pursue a path based on mutual accountability, shared responsibility, and unwavering solidarity.
- Maphori is an assistant director in the chief directorate for media engagement at GCIS.
OPINION | SA is showing G20 a fairer world starts with shared goals
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Behind every statistic, there's a story of families struggling to escape the grip of poverty, of communities fighting for a better life, and of futures worth fighting for.
The Covid-19 pandemic has left no country unscathed, and SA's recent devastating floods are a heartbreaking reminder of our shared vulnerabilities. These complex challenges serve as a clarion call for the world to stand together and not turn a blind eye. As we move forward, we must prioritise inclusive and sustainable development that leaves no one behind because every life, every community, and every future matters.
SA is presiding over the G20 presidency amid global challenges such as economic instability, geopolitical tensions, growing inequalities, and climate change. Despite these persistent challenges, through solidarity, the country hopes to foster a united effort and mutual assistance among member states. By strengthening equality, SA’s objective is to advance fair treatment, opportunity, and development for all nations.
The time is now for the global community to advance discussions that are championing inclusive and sustainable development for all. SA, through its G20 presidency, continues to demonstrate leadership by advancing the agenda of solidarity, sustainability and equality.
SA is not merely participating in the conversations but rather demonstrating its bold strength and leadership by directing and uniting diverse voices towards creating a better world. The world can be reshaped when efforts and resources are allocated equally to advance the shared objective of building a more resilient environment that allows everyone, regardless of nationality or gender, to thrive.
OPINION | The plight of boys and men is a missing agenda in G20 engagements
