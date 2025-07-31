OPINION | Mandela's wisdom still a shining light to the current, future generations

Amid the chaos of our world today, despite the state of politics and the depressed SA economy, Mandela Month gives us hope and reminds us of the power we each have to make a positive change. After the 2009 proclamation by United Nations General Assembly, July 18 has since been devoted to public service.
We celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day every year to shine light on the legacy of a man who changed the 20th century and helped shape the 21st.
It is common cause that Nelson Mandela – former political prisoner, state president, and later, continental peacemaker – was one of the most outstanding global and media figures of the final decades of the 20th century.
Madiba was certainly, alongside the likes of Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, and Mohandas Ghandhi, one of the most renowned figures of the time. In his academic journal, Godson S Maanga depicts Mandela as a legendary patriot and a sage of the century.
Looking at the status quo in Africa, the essay calls upon African leaders to look at Mandela; a role model in good leadership, love and reconciliation who showed the world how to sympathise with the downtrodden as well as the condemned.
Mandela has been exemplary in matters pertaining to good governance – identified by transparency, independent judiciary, and the rule of law. He has been a front line champion in empowering the poor as well as assisting the marginalised and the forgotten. In Mandela we see a living example of co-existence with people of different political ideology, race, religion, gender and social stratification.
To balance the kudos, some comments from Mandela’s critics are incorporated in some of his essay, demonstrating that no human being is perfect or free from criticism. However, Maanga does show that, criticism does not erode Mandela’s global fame. He has done things which are so great and valuable that we need to look at them and preserve them.
The essay goes further to examine the lesson we get from Mandela who, without objection, remains one of the greatest statesmen ever produced by Africa. In political wit and economic vision, Mandela resembles Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, and in patriotism and humanistic involvement he rubs shoulders with great African statesmen such as Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda and Patrice Lumumba.
In the liberation Struggle, this South African legend is accorded the stature of exemplary freedom fighters such as Jomo Kenyatta, Samora Machel, Kwame Nkrumah and Agostino Neto, among others. His conspicuous social and political profile brings to our attention a historic role and contribution so great that it can justifiably be equated with what was done by people like Confucius and Jawaharlal Nehru.
One of the most important lessons in history is that the great and kind people who lived in the past continue to be sources of inspiration and encouragement to the current generation. It is an undisputable fact that heroes, heroines, or humanitarian individuals who lived in the past have left us a lasting legacy in terms of courage and social commitment, and Madiba has proven to be the embodiment of these progressive objectives.
As it is proven through his life, the things we learn from Mandela will stay with us for the centuries to come.
The coming generations will undoubtedly follow suit as good deeds speak louder than empty words. In his own words, Madiba said: “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”
- Khedama is the head of communications for the Mangaung metro municipality
OPINION | Mandela's wisdom still a shining light to the current, future generations
