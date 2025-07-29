Opinion

OPINION | SA must beef up action against harmful online content, posting of sexually abusive content targeting children

The Films & Publications Act can be used to crack down on platforms that don't take down abusive images

By Mashilo Boloka - 29 July 2025 - 07:14
The Digital Law Company/Meta case is not the only case concerning the posting of sexually abusive content aimed at children. Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported on Snap Inc’s instant messaging service, says the writer.
The recent high court ruling that ordered Meta to shut down certain Instagram accounts and WhatsApp channels for posting graphic pornographic images of children, exposes the weaknesses – and more concerning – the will to fight the rampant online harms targeting children and other vulnerable groups in SA. 

This is because, even before the commendable action successfully pursued by the Digital Law Company, we had expected firm regulatory action as provided for by the Films & Publications Act.

The offences under the Act can result in a fine of between R50,000 and R700,000, a six-month prison sentence, or both.

Meta’s platforms failed to comply with the obligations for internet access and service providers, online mediums or social media, as defined in the Act.

Meta knows that it has been let off the hook. The joint statement released by the department of communications and digital technologies and the Film and Publication Board (FPB) welcoming the court ruling seems to suggest that no further regulatory action will be taken against Meta as it is silent on that point.

Instead, the statement commits to quarterly media briefings, hosted by the deputy minister, on the trends monitored by the FPB on harmful and prohibited content, including child sexual abuse material.

This is unfortunately a timid abdication of responsibilities as the FPB has regulatory powers to hold platforms directly accountable or by referral to a five-member enforcement committee to adjudicate cases of this nature.

The Digital Law Company/Meta case is not the only case concerning the posting of sexually abusive content aimed at children. Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported on Snap Inc’s instant messaging service, SnapChat, at Kearsney College in KwaZulu-Natal, where a pupil allegedly digitally edited photos of a 15-year-old girl and created a pornographic video which he used to extort nude photos from her, threatening that he would post the video on other platforms.   

These cases, though the tip of an iceberg, highlight the increasing prevalence of harmful content targeting children in SA’s schools.

Noting the scourge of online harms in school, which unfortunately is gradually being normalised, the lack of regulatory action in SA is disappointing, particularly as online safety regulation and enforcement are being fortified in other parts of the world.

