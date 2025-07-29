OPINION | SA must beef up action against harmful online content, posting of sexually abusive content targeting children

The recent high court ruling that ordered Meta to shut down certain Instagram accounts and WhatsApp channels for posting graphic pornographic images of children, exposes the weaknesses – and more concerning – the will to fight the rampant online harms targeting children and other vulnerable groups in SA.
This is because, even before the commendable action successfully pursued by the Digital Law Company, we had expected firm regulatory action as provided for by the Films & Publications Act.
The offences under the Act can result in a fine of between R50,000 and R700,000, a six-month prison sentence, or both.
Meta’s platforms failed to comply with the obligations for internet access and service providers, online mediums or social media, as defined in the Act.
Meta knows that it has been let off the hook. The joint statement released by the department of communications and digital technologies and the Film and Publication Board (FPB) welcoming the court ruling seems to suggest that no further regulatory action will be taken against Meta as it is silent on that point.
Instead, the statement commits to quarterly media briefings, hosted by the deputy minister, on the trends monitored by the FPB on harmful and prohibited content, including child sexual abuse material.
This is unfortunately a timid abdication of responsibilities as the FPB has regulatory powers to hold platforms directly accountable or by referral to a five-member enforcement committee to adjudicate cases of this nature.
The Digital Law Company/Meta case is not the only case concerning the posting of sexually abusive content aimed at children. Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported on Snap Inc’s instant messaging service, SnapChat, at Kearsney College in KwaZulu-Natal, where a pupil allegedly digitally edited photos of a 15-year-old girl and created a pornographic video which he used to extort nude photos from her, threatening that he would post the video on other platforms.
These cases, though the tip of an iceberg, highlight the increasing prevalence of harmful content targeting children in SA’s schools.
Noting the scourge of online harms in school, which unfortunately is gradually being normalised, the lack of regulatory action in SA is disappointing, particularly as online safety regulation and enforcement are being fortified in other parts of the world.
What is worrying about the joint statement by the department of communications and digital technologies and the FPB is that it takes an outdated posture – instead of holding Meta platforms to account it apportions responsibility for children’s online safety to parents and guardians who are “encouraged to regularly monitor their children’s online activities and educate them about harmful and prohibited content”.
Apart from the US, which absolves platforms of any liability for the content they carry, no other country adopts this approach. In brief, platforms are held liable for the content they distribute on their platforms.
The first defence against online harms is through safety by design approaches and online risk assessment, which have become mandatory for platforms in other jurisdictions.
In terms of online risk assessments, very large platforms and very large online search engines like Meta and Google, are required to submit regular online risk assessment reports to online safety regulators, identifying the types, potential severity, and likelihood of harms which may be associated with their products or services to the public.
The Films & Publications Act may not be a perfect law for online safety, but the fundamental measures to curb online harms in the country and the penalties prescribed therein can trigger regulatory action.
The reasonable steps necessary to ensure that platforms’ services or products are not being used by any person for the commission of any offence against children, may include age checks and verification technologies which have been introduced in many parts of the world.
We read about the delayed introduction of social media access to children, or huge fines being imposed on non-compliant platforms elsewhere. What about us?
In the absence of enforcement, the legal provisions in the Films & Publications Act remain decorations. Laws are there to be enforced. Regulators have been established to perform the functions, exercise the powers and carry out the duties assigned to them through the relevant laws, without fear, favour, or prejudice, to protect the public.
Parents want a safer online environment for their children. The foundation of any inclusive digital economy starts with the protection of the vulnerable among us.
Dr Boloka is the CEO of Online Safety Lab
