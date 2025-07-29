OPINION | Mandela's legacy demands more than celebration: it demands education for every child

What we do know is that he dreams of protecting his country. And who knows? If Kaizer Chiefs scouts had been in Vingerkraal that day, they might’ve handed him a contract based on his impressive footwork alone, yes, he’s that good. Perhaps the SAPS will have to share him with the PSL.
When asked what he needed most, Lebogang didn’t mention soccer boots or a new schoolbag. He simply said, “food.” That one word tells us more than any economic report ever could. Children are still going to bed hungry in this country. They are still slipping through the cracks, unseen. That is why Re Hata Mmoho and Literacy4Life committed to walking this road with him, meeting not just his educational needs, but his basic human ones too.
Then there is little George (a pseudonym to protect his identity), only seven years old, but already carrying the weight of loss and instability. His mother had gone to Polokwane to study, leaving him in the care of his aunt. But life, cruel and unexpected, took that aunt from him, and he became destitute. When his mother returned, she had no job, no place to stay, and no way forward.
Zebula Golf Estate and Spa heard about his plight from the team at Literacy4Life and responded in a way that speaks volumes about corporate citizenship grounded in human values. They offered George and his mother a home and gave his mother employment. In one act of intervention, they changed the entire trajectory of a life.
It is humanity that must guide us if Mandela Day is to mean anything beyond hashtags and handouts. The stories of little George and Lebogang are not isolated cases. They are echoes of a deeper truth: that despite our progress as a nation, too many children still live in conditions that threaten to erase their dreams before they even begin.
Vingerkraal is not just a place of need, it is a community with a rich and complex history. Many of the residents are descendants of members of Koevoet, the paramilitary force that fought alongside the apartheid regime during SA’s occupation of Namibia. This history is messy, painful, and politically fraught. And yet, when you speak to the children, you hear none of that bitterness. You hear pride in being South African. You hear voices that are willing to rise in defence of a flag that, to them, symbolises hope and not division.
That is the true miracle of post-apartheid SA. That children of all histories and heritages can claim a shared future.
As I stood in the schoolyard watching these young dreamers, some barefoot, others in uniforms worn thin, I was struck by the paradox we live with. A country built on dreams that is still denying those very dreams to many. And yet, hope refuses to die.
Education is not just about arithmetic or reading, it is about instilling belief, nurturing potential, and opening young minds to possibility.
On Mandela Day, we did more than deliver books generously donated by our colleague, Katlego Rammusa, sporting materials including soccer balls, volleyballs, netballs, dignity packs for boys and girls, sanitary pads, and food parcels. We told every child: “You matter. Your dreams matter.” By incorporating sports, we reminded them that learning is not confined to the classroom, it is also about teamwork, discipline, and holistic growth.
This is why education must be seen as a collective responsibility. It is not solely the job of government. It is the duty of the business community, civil society, and every citizen. Together, we must build ecosystems where children don’t just survive, they thrive.
At Literacy4Life, we believe that every act of service should ignite a long-term commitment. Mandela Day should never be a one-day event; it should be a call to remain involved, to remain committed, and to remain human in honour of Nelson Mandela’s enduring legacy.
OPINION | Mandela's legacy demands more than celebration: it demands education for every child
Image: Peter Mogaki/File
This year's Mandela Day reminded us that education is not just about classrooms and textbooks, it is about restoring dignity, unlocking dreams, and learning about ourselves and our country's complex, often painful history. It is about children like Lebogang and little George, whose stories shake us out of complacency and call us into compassionate action.
In partnership with Literacy4Life and Zebula Golf Estate and Spa, Re Hata Mmoho visited Vingerkraal Secondary School in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. The initiative was aimed at promoting literacy, offering support, and most importantly, listening. Listening deeply. And what we heard were the quiet, unrelenting cries of young lives trying to make their way against a tide of hardship.
For us, it is also a moment to honour our founder, Adv Marukgwane Tshiamo Moremogolo, fondly known as “The Reading Runner.” He believed passionately that literacy is the key to liberating the African child from poverty and empowering them with knowledge of self.
This belief drives our mission: to improve literacy levels in SA by promoting reading for understanding, addressing the reality that literacy remains critically low. Equally, we strive to nurture a love for indigenous language books and to cultivate a culture of reading for leisure because a child who reads widely is a child who dreams boldly.
As we left Vingerkraal, I couldn’t stop thinking about something a young girl said to me when she came to ask for a selfie: “Maybe now I can dream big.”
And that’s all children ask of us, not to hand them the world, but to remove the barriers that keep them from reaching it.
Madiba once said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” The dreams of Lebogang and little George seemed impossible, until someone acted. That’s the message we must carry with us beyond Mandela Day.
Make hope your anchor. And make dreams attainable through hard work, collaboration, and love.
