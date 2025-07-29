It is difficult to reconcile Malema’s purported admiration for Mkhwanazi with the EFF leader’s own unresolved brushes with the law. He is currently awaiting judgment in a criminal case relating to the unlawful discharge of a firearm at a public rally – a charge he has neither denied nor explained with any contrition. The act, captured on camera, flies in the face of the very public safety ethos that officers like Mkhwanazi are duty-bound to uphold.
- Khaas is founder and chairperson of Public Interest SA
OPINION | Malema's offer to Mkhwanazi is an opportunistic bid to leverage legal troubles for public sympathy
Last weekend, amid the celebratory fervour marking the EFF's 12th anniversary, party leader Julius Malema made what some might call a bold overture – others, a tone-deaf miscalculation.
Standing before a throng of red-clad supporters, Malema publicly invited KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to join the ranks of the EFF should he be dismissed from his position. The overture was couched in what appeared to be solidarity with a beleaguered police officer under political pressure.
But scratch beneath the surface, and this invitation reveals more about the deep chasm between political posturing and ethical consistency than it does about genuine alliance.
Mkhwanazi has, in recent weeks, emerged as a rare voice of candour within SA’s embattled law enforcement community. His explosive allegations implicating senior government officials – notably suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu – in the disbandment of the task team probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, have shocked the nation.
He further accused Mchunu of meddling in investigations and colluding with questionable business interests. That these revelations have come at great professional risk to Mkhwanazi is not in doubt. His courage, however, is matched by an unwavering moral clarity, encapsulated in his unequivocal stance: “There can never be peace between a criminal and a police officer.”
And on political overtures such as Malema’s, his retort was equally unambiguous: “I am not a politician, and I don't want to join EFF or any other political party. My job is to fight crime.”
It is difficult to reconcile Malema’s purported admiration for Mkhwanazi with the EFF leader’s own unresolved brushes with the law. He is currently awaiting judgment in a criminal case relating to the unlawful discharge of a firearm at a public rally – a charge he has neither denied nor explained with any contrition. The act, captured on camera, flies in the face of the very public safety ethos that officers like Mkhwanazi are duty-bound to uphold.
The cloud of suspicion over Malema’s entanglement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal continues to loom large. While he has not been formally charged, investigative journalists and forensic reports have painted a troubling picture. Funds siphoned from the bank – which collapsed under the weight of looting and mismanagement – allegedly found their way into the pockets of individuals close to Malema, including former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. These illicit flows reportedly financed EFF rallies, luxury vehicles, and personal lifestyles, even as municipalities and rural depositors were left financially crippled. Denials have been loud, but accountability has been mute.
Malema’s invitation to Mkhwanazi smacks not of admiration for integrity, but of opportunism. It is a strategic attempt to court public sympathy by aligning himself with a principled officer who has become a symbol of resistance to political interference and institutional rot. It also exposes a glaring contradiction – that a man who has evaded accountability in his own party and personal affairs seeks to associate himself with one who embodies precisely that virtue.
This incongruity is not new. Malema, and by extension the EFF, have long oscillated between fiery rhetoric and blurred ethical lines. They rail against corruption in high places, yet resist internal scrutiny. They champion the cause of the poor, yet have failed to reconcile their leadership’s ostentatious lifestyles and alleged complicity in one of the most devastating bank collapses in democratic SA.
By inviting Mkhwanazi, Malema is not only misreading the man’s ethos – he is also inadvertently highlighting the moral vacuity that has come to characterise certain segments of our political elite. Mkhwanazi, after all, is not merely a whistleblower; he is a public servant steeped in duty, uninterested in the theatrics of party politics. His declarations are clear: he is here to fight crime, not to be co-opted into a political project, however revolutionary it may claim to be.
In truth, Malema’s invitation may have been less about Mkhwanazi and more about himself – a deflection from his own legal woes and an attempt to cloak himself in borrowed legitimacy. But in doing so, he has revealed the extent to which politics in SA has become unmoored from principle. The line between criminality and leadership has grown dangerously thin, often blurred by charisma, populist slogans, and a public weary of unfulfilled promises.
There is something deeply unsettling about a politician under criminal scrutiny – and with unresolved allegations of benefiting from grand-scale corruption – inviting a law enforcement officer to his side. It undercuts the very ideals of public accountability and ethical leadership that SA so desperately needs.
Mkhwanazi’s emphatic refusal is not merely a rejection of Malema’s offer – it is a reaffirmation of something more profound: the notion that public service, when rooted in principle, cannot be swayed by power, patronage or political convenience. That in a time of pervasive cynicism, integrity is still possible – and still non-negotiable.
