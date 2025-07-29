OPINION | Jihad has no place in SA

According to over 200 objections received by the IEC, including from religious organisations, the party’s constitution espoused values in direct conflict with SA’s Bill of Rights, especially concerning gender equality, religious freedom, and the separation of church and state.
If allowed to register and campaign, what would their policy on women’s rights be? On LGBTQ+ citizens? On freedom of religion? Would they accept the rule of constitutional law, or seek to replace it with theocratic rulings?
The Islamic State of Africa failed to get even 300 registered voters to endorse its application. That is not a paperwork issue – it is a clear indication that South Africans overwhelmingly reject such movements. There is no groundswell of public sympathy for extremist ideologies that seek to replace democracy with dictatorship disguised as divine law.
This should encourage us. It tells us that ordinary South Africans – Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, atheist – understand the stakes. We have seen the suffering caused by violent extremism on the African continent and around the world. We know that SA, with its delicate social fabric, cannot afford to open the gates to parties who play with fire while claiming to speak for faith.
We are a country founded on reconciliation, human dignity, and legal equality – not holy war, sectarian dogma, or ideological conquest.
While the IEC has done the right thing, this cannot be the end of the conversation. If one such group attempts registration, others will follow. Jihadist ideologies are expansionist by nature. They look for cracks in the system – gaps in vigilance, silence in the media, apathy in civil society, and they exploit them.
We cannot afford to be passive. Faith communities must be vocal in disavowing those who hijack religion for power. Political parties must reject endorsements or alliances with extremist groups, no matter how marginal. And ordinary citizens must continue to raise objections and demand accountability when threats to constitutional democracy arise.
We must say it clearly and unapologetically: there is no room for jihadist political movements in SA.
The rejection of the Islamic State of Africa is more than a bureaucratic decision. It's a moral stand. A defence of the idea that democracy cannot be a tool for tyranny. That the ballot must not be used to smuggle in the bullet.
This is a message to all who may seek to follow: South Africans have no appetite for extremism. We will continue to reject parties that glorify violence, undermine our constitutional order, or cloak authoritarian ambitions in religious robes.
- Chauke is a community and student activist at the University of the Witwatersrand
SowetanLIVE
OPINION | Jihad has no place in SA
Our democracy doesn't cater to extremist parties
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
South Africa has no room for jihad and last week, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of SA reminded us why.
The IEC rejected the application of the so-called Islamic State of Africa (ISA) to register as a political party, citing a failure to meet even the most basic legal requirements: 300 signatures from registered voters and proper publication in a widely circulated newspaper.
But beyond the technicalities, this rejection is also a moral and democratic victory. It is a clear sign that South Africans want no part in the political rise of movements inspired by jihadist ideologies or draped in the symbols of militant Islamism.
The name Islamic State of Africa is an appropriation of one of the most notorious brands of global terror – the Islamic State (ISIS), the group responsible for the mass execution of civilians in Syria and Iraq, the enslavement of Yazidi women and girls, and the beheading of Egyptian Christians on the shores of Libya. The group’s name carries with it the stain of barbarism, ideological conquest, and fanatical theocracy.
Why, then, would any party in democratic SA – a country whose constitution is built on human rights, pluralism, and secular law – choose such a name?
This is not about Muslims or Islam. SA is home to a vibrant, peaceful Muslim community that contributes significantly to civil society, commerce, education, and interfaith harmony. This is about a specific political ideology that has wreaked havoc across continents – jihadist expansionism cloaked in religion, seeking to undermine secular democracies.
From Boko Haram in Nigeria to Al-Shabaab in Somalia and Kenya, and ISIS in Syria, Iraq, and Libya, we have seen what happens when jihadist movements transition from militancy to governance – or attempt to. Their rule is marked by the implementation of rigid interpretations of Sharia law, the suppression of women and minorities, the banning of democratic norms, and the use of violence against dissenters.
The most dangerous jihadist organisations today are not only armed; they are politically savvy. They know how to use democratic systems to gain legitimacy, mobilise followers, and subvert constitutions from within.
The Islamic State of Africa may claim it seeks peaceful political participation. But its very name – evoking the brutal caliphate of ISIS – and its reported policy orientation rooted in Sharia law are red flags.
Israeli missile hits Gaza children collecting water, IDF blames malfunction
According to over 200 objections received by the IEC, including from religious organisations, the party’s constitution espoused values in direct conflict with SA’s Bill of Rights, especially concerning gender equality, religious freedom, and the separation of church and state.
If allowed to register and campaign, what would their policy on women’s rights be? On LGBTQ+ citizens? On freedom of religion? Would they accept the rule of constitutional law, or seek to replace it with theocratic rulings?
The Islamic State of Africa failed to get even 300 registered voters to endorse its application. That is not a paperwork issue – it is a clear indication that South Africans overwhelmingly reject such movements. There is no groundswell of public sympathy for extremist ideologies that seek to replace democracy with dictatorship disguised as divine law.
This should encourage us. It tells us that ordinary South Africans – Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, atheist – understand the stakes. We have seen the suffering caused by violent extremism on the African continent and around the world. We know that SA, with its delicate social fabric, cannot afford to open the gates to parties who play with fire while claiming to speak for faith.
We are a country founded on reconciliation, human dignity, and legal equality – not holy war, sectarian dogma, or ideological conquest.
While the IEC has done the right thing, this cannot be the end of the conversation. If one such group attempts registration, others will follow. Jihadist ideologies are expansionist by nature. They look for cracks in the system – gaps in vigilance, silence in the media, apathy in civil society, and they exploit them.
We cannot afford to be passive. Faith communities must be vocal in disavowing those who hijack religion for power. Political parties must reject endorsements or alliances with extremist groups, no matter how marginal. And ordinary citizens must continue to raise objections and demand accountability when threats to constitutional democracy arise.
We must say it clearly and unapologetically: there is no room for jihadist political movements in SA.
The rejection of the Islamic State of Africa is more than a bureaucratic decision. It's a moral stand. A defence of the idea that democracy cannot be a tool for tyranny. That the ballot must not be used to smuggle in the bullet.
This is a message to all who may seek to follow: South Africans have no appetite for extremism. We will continue to reject parties that glorify violence, undermine our constitutional order, or cloak authoritarian ambitions in religious robes.
SowetanLIVE
Israeli strikes kill 23 in Gaza, including rescue service official and local journalist
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital, patients evacuated
Fear of 'lost generation' as Gaza school year begins with all classes shut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos