OPINION | PR damage control can save artists from 'Divadom' mess

In SA’s vibrant and competitive music scene, the relationship between artists and their fans is sacred.
It is fans who stream the music, fill the venues, and defend their favourites in online battles. Without them, there are no bookings, no headlines and no stardom.
Yet, a growing number of artists appear to have forgotten this fundamental truth, embracing a dangerous culture of arrogance that is alienating their base.
This culture, – let’s call it “divadom” – is quietly but steadily eroding careers and reputations in the entertainment industry. Divadom manifests in many ways.
Some artists refuse to take photos with supporters. Others lash out at critics or dismiss negative feedback as “hate”. A few issue hollow apologies only to walk them back days later, deepening the sense that they are out of touch.
The most worrying sign, however, is the consistent pattern of disassociation when artists act as though they are above the people who made them. What was once an intimate, organic bond between creator and audience now feels transactional and cold. This growing disconnect has real consequences. Social media has fundamentally shifted how fans interact with celebrities.
Platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok have created spaces where public opinion moves quickly – and the backlash is swift. One wrong move, a rude reply, a disrespectful comment, or an arrogant rant can spark outrage that trends nationally.
South African fans, particularly the youth, are digitally savvy and emotionally invested. They don’t just consume culture; they shape it. And once they turn on an artist, it’s very hard to win them back. The issue goes deeper than just bruised egos or misunderstood social medisa posts.
At its core, the cost of Divadom is reputational. Once an artist is labelled arrogant or disrespectful, that image sticks. It begins to affect bookings, brand partnerships, radio play and collaborations. Promoters and sponsors are quick to distance themselves from scandal.
An artist who refuses to acknowledge the value of their fans is not just ungrateful, they’re unmarketable. What makes this trend particularly puzzling is that many of these artists are relatively new to fame. Often, they rise quickly on the back of viral moments or trending singles, bypassing the traditional pathways of industry mentorship, artist development, or brand-building.
With little guidance on managing public image, they fall into the trap of confusing fame with invincibility. Many artists, especially those without major label backing, operate without skilled public relations teams. When crises hit, they either go silent, react emotionally, or post unfiltered messages that make things worse.
Some backtrack with poorly crafted apologies. Others double down, citing the pressures of fame to excuse behaviour that audiences perceive as entitled or mean spirited.
This is where the role of PR professionals becomes imperative. SA is home to many unemployed PR and communication graduates who understand branding, audience engagement and crisis management. These young professionals could be a lifeline for artists who are brilliant on the mic but clueless online.
With the right guidance, artists could navigate controversies more intelligently, acknowledging missteps without overexposing themselves, addressing backlash with tact and learning how to humanise their brand in moments of conflict.
A good PR adviser knows that damage control isn’t just about spinning the narrative. It’s about listening, timing and tone. A timely, sincere statement that shows emotional intelligence can often do more than a defensive tirade ever could.
Divadom also harms artists in less visible but equally damaging ways. Over time, it isolates them. Fans stop engaging. Peers stop defending them. Industry stakeholders become cautious. Before long, the artist finds themselves with dwindling support and no safety net.
And rebuilding trust in this context is not easy. The court of public opinion is not known for being lenient. Some may argue that artists are human too and deserve privacy and boundaries. That’s true. But there’s a difference between setting boundaries and projecting disdain. No one expects celebrities to be endlessly accessible or cheerful at all times. What fans do expect, however, is basic respect.
Talent alone is not enough. Without emotional maturity, professional support, and audience awareness, many risk burning bright and fading quickly. Divadom may offer a temporary high, but it guarantees a hard fall.
To avoid this, the industry must encourage a culture of accountability. Labels, promoters, and managers must invest in proper media training and digital literacy. Artists must learn the value of communication not just in music, but in how they engage with their audience and the public. PR practitioners must be given a seat at the table, not only to clean up messes but to prevent them in the first place.
The people who celebrate you today can cancel you tomorrow, and fame is borrowed, never fully owned. The only way to keep it is through humility, respect, and smart choices.
In the end, the real cost of Divadom is not just a bruised reputation; it’s a career cut short.
- Tonono is BA Honours student in integrated organisational communication at Unisa.
OPINION | PR damage control can save artists from 'Divadom' mess
Once an artist is labelled arrogant or disrespectful, that image sticks. It begins to affect bookings, brand partnerships, radio play, and collaborations
Image: 123RF/NejroN.
