OPINION | Gauteng’s R6bn housing budget is about restoring dignity

Housing needs, research and planning receives R135m this year. This is where future development begins. It’s about preparing land, designing better projects, and updating pipelines so we don’t just build, we build smart. R50m is dedicated to the rapid land release programme, which unlocks serviced land for self-build projects, giving people a stake in their development. A third of this allocation will also be channelled into priority development areas, ensuring that spatial transformation becomes more than just a buzzword.
Housing development is the backbone of delivery. With R5.05bn allocated to this programme this year, it will deliver 7,503 BNG housing units, provide 4,982 sites with engineering services, upgrade hostels, and even service informal settlements. The numbers are important, but so are the people. Like Mama Maria from Droogeheuwel, who waited over 15 years for a house, and finally received the keys to a place she could call her own. When she stood in her new living room with tears in her eyes, and her grandson beside her, she reminded us all that housing is not just delivery, it’s dignity restored.
In areas like Bekkersdal, 14.1km of sewer infrastructure has been completed, connecting 900 homes to safe, clean water. And in hostels across Gauteng – George Goch, Denver, Jeppe, MBA, Murray & Roberts and LTA Rethabile – long-overdue upgrades are underway.
Housing assets and property management has R229m allocated, to help register 8,600 title deeds. Additionally, an extra R332m has been allocated to improve sanitation in informal settlements and secure land in the “Gauteng 13” high-risk areas. This is a direct response to growing illegal land invasions.
The Gauteng rental housing tribunal is helping resolve rental disputes with fairness and speed. And through the Gauteng Partnership Fund, bold programmes like Kasi4Real and the Entrepreneurship Empowerment Fund are empowering township developers and entrepreneurs to create homes, jobs, and ownership in their own communities.
This budget is not just about delivery metrics and procurement targets. It is a public commitment to dignity, a declaration that in Gauteng, housing is not negotiable and hope is not for sale.
- Sema is head of communication in the Gauteng department of human settlements
OPINION | Gauteng’s R6bn housing budget is about restoring dignity
R332m allocated to secure land, in response to growing illegal land invasions in the province
Image: Supplied
When Gauteng human settlements MEC Tasneem Motara stood before the legislature to table the department’s 2025/26 budget vote, what she delivered wasn’t just a financial breakdown – it was a moral declaration.
With a total allocation of R6.06bn, the budget speaks directly to the most urgent needs of our province: land, housing, security of tenure and dignity. Yet, in the noise of politics and headlines, the real significance of such a budget is often lost.
According to Stats SA, every government-subsidised house improves the lives of at least four people. That means the 7,503 Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses planned for delivery this year in Gauteng could change the future for more than 30,000 people who currently live in uncertainty and often unsafe conditions.
Each of these houses costs the state about R300,000. That’s a life-changing investment and intervention that provides not just shelter, but security, stability, and a platform for intergenerational progress. Homes become places where children can study, where parents can work without fear of eviction, and where dreams are not deferred.
Nonetheless, the need is far greater than the resources. The housing waiting list continues to grow but, even in that reality, there is honesty and intention. The department is focusing its housing allocation on the most vulnerable – child-headed households, the elderly, and people living with disabilities.
The delivery of housing in Gauteng is structured around four strategic programmes, and while administration is key to keeping the engine running, it’s the other three that bring the real impact to life.
Gauteng govt to restore abandoned buildings
Housing needs, research and planning receives R135m this year. This is where future development begins. It’s about preparing land, designing better projects, and updating pipelines so we don’t just build, we build smart. R50m is dedicated to the rapid land release programme, which unlocks serviced land for self-build projects, giving people a stake in their development. A third of this allocation will also be channelled into priority development areas, ensuring that spatial transformation becomes more than just a buzzword.
Housing development is the backbone of delivery. With R5.05bn allocated to this programme this year, it will deliver 7,503 BNG housing units, provide 4,982 sites with engineering services, upgrade hostels, and even service informal settlements. The numbers are important, but so are the people. Like Mama Maria from Droogeheuwel, who waited over 15 years for a house, and finally received the keys to a place she could call her own. When she stood in her new living room with tears in her eyes, and her grandson beside her, she reminded us all that housing is not just delivery, it’s dignity restored.
In areas like Bekkersdal, 14.1km of sewer infrastructure has been completed, connecting 900 homes to safe, clean water. And in hostels across Gauteng – George Goch, Denver, Jeppe, MBA, Murray & Roberts and LTA Rethabile – long-overdue upgrades are underway.
Housing assets and property management has R229m allocated, to help register 8,600 title deeds. Additionally, an extra R332m has been allocated to improve sanitation in informal settlements and secure land in the “Gauteng 13” high-risk areas. This is a direct response to growing illegal land invasions.
The Gauteng rental housing tribunal is helping resolve rental disputes with fairness and speed. And through the Gauteng Partnership Fund, bold programmes like Kasi4Real and the Entrepreneurship Empowerment Fund are empowering township developers and entrepreneurs to create homes, jobs, and ownership in their own communities.
This budget is not just about delivery metrics and procurement targets. It is a public commitment to dignity, a declaration that in Gauteng, housing is not negotiable and hope is not for sale.
Gauteng ANC leaders call for meaningful youth empowerment
Don't fall victim to RDP 'waiting list' scammers
IN PICS | Housing project gone wrong haunts families
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos