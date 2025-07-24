OPINION | SIU provides hope SA's anti-corruption battle can be won

“We really realised that strategic and focused communication of our results is very important,” Mothibi said, emphasising the importance of incorporating feedback to improve strategies.
What sets the SIU apart is its cultivated organisational culture. Researcher Colette Ashton noted the excellence evident upon entering SIU headquarters: “People are busy. They are purposeful. They are working. They are motivated. So many people are studying part-time for an advanced degree. There's this real sense of excellence in the SIU and excellence being rewarded.”
This culture stems from “leadership with vision and values and courage” that creates purpose among staff – a lesson applicable across other institutions struggling with corruption and inefficiency.
Despite remarkable achievements since 1996 – recovering R7,9bn in assets, setting aside R17bn in irregular contracts, and preventing R11,6bn in potential losses – the SIU faces significant obstacles.
The unit confronts critical funding shortages linked to expanding caseloads, ineffective funding models, and poor debt collection. Administrative delays in processing presidential proclamations further constrain operations, while inadequate systems to enforce recommendations undermine impact.
Most concerning is personnel and whistle-blower safety, identified as a major threat to continued effectiveness. The unit's dependence on presidential proclamations, while protecting from political interference, simultaneously compromises operational independence by preventing unilateral investigations of high-level officials.
As researcher David Bruce noted: “The most useful thing that could be achieved is if disciplinary measures could be implemented consistently, so people implicated in corruption wouldn't be permitted to continue working for the government.”
SA lacks an effective governmental disciplinary system, with implicated individuals often staying in the system or finding other positions.
The SIU's success has led civil society to recognise its achievements as a foundation for building a future anti-corruption agency. ISS research and NACAC discussions recommend establishing an office of public integrity, with the SIU as its central foundation.
This proposed office would revolutionise SA's anti-corruption capabilities, combining the SIU's proven civil law expertise with enhanced criminal investigation powers. Unlike the current system requiring criminal matter referrals, the office of public integrity would pursue matters on both criminal and civil fronts – dramatically improving conviction rates and asset recovery.
ISS research has culminated in comprehensive reform proposals to President Cyril Ramaphosa, targeting the SIU as the foundation for enhanced anti-corruption architecture:
Presidential Action: Take direct control of processing SIU motivations for presidential proclamations, removing costly administrative delays, and continue developing automated monitoring systems.
National Treasury Mandate: Increase corruption prevention funding and partner directly with the SIU to improve debt collection from government entities.
Civil Society Role: Assess NACAC's proposal for the SIU to serve as SA's new Chapter 9 anti-corruption agency, including comprehensive risk analysis and cost assessments.
Revolutionary Legislative Changes: Make SIU recommendations legally binding, revolutionise funding models allowing retention of recovered fund percentages, enable direct criminal referrals to priority crime investigators, and establish statutory asset preservation powers.
These comprehensive recommendations represent a blueprint for transforming SA's anti-corruption landscape. By addressing funding constraints, operational independence, legal powers, and safety concerns, the proposed reforms could multiply the SIU's already impressive recovery record.
The policy brief and accountability tracker (www.accountability-tracker.org) provide citizens unprecedented transparency tools to monitor progress. With SA facing ongoing corruption challenges across government institutions, timing proves critical. The SIU's proven track record provides expansion foundation, but only if structural impediments are systematically addressed.
The evidence-based recommendations now await action from Ramaphosa, National Treasury, and civil society organisations. Their response will determine whether SA's most successful corruption-fighting institution can evolve into an even more powerful force against graft, potentially transforming the country's anti-corruption landscape for generations.
- Rantao is a former editor and founder of African Mirror- an online news platform.
OPINION | SIU provides hope SA's anti-corruption battle can be won
Blueprint for proposed probity post can boost SIU's anti-graft efforts
SOWETAN SAYS | Mkhwanazi claims must be acted on
