On Saturday morning, we woke up to the tragic news of the passing of our executive editor, Pearl Sebolao. Our colleagues are still in shock as Pearl was in the newsroom early in the week, giving direction to our young reporters.
She died after a short illness at a hospital in Johannesburg.
Pearl was a mother-figure who was loved by all at the Sowetan. My first interaction with Pearl was back in 2007. I was a young reporter working for the South African Press Association when I applied for a position at Business Day. Pearl, as then deputy editor, was part of the panel that conducted my interview, including then editor Peter Bruce, late former politics editor Karima Brown and former managing editor Rehana Rousouw.
I came out of that interview having concluded that I would not get the position. While other panel members were intimidating, I remember how Pearl was so gentle with me, often flashing her trademark smile.
Fortunately, I did get the job and worked with Pearl for five years. She left journalism in 2013 and joined Absa Bank’s communications team. She came back to the newsroom three years ago as editor of BusinessLive. When then Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga was appointed managing director: news and media at Arena Holdings, Pearl acted as Sowetan editor. A few weeks before I took over the reins as editor of the Sowetan, I had a breakfast meeting with Pearl and deputy editor Thabiso Thakali.
She offered great insight into the operation. She was inspired by a group of motivated staff who gave their all despite the major challenges in the industry. Our staff is young and overworked, but they remain motivated and committed to producing excellent journalism, she said. Pearl was passionate about grooming young journalists, and she made it her mission to dedicate most of her time to working with them.
SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | We'll continue fighting for human dignity in our reporting in Pearl's honour
Image: Freddy Mavunda
On Saturday morning, we woke up to the tragic news of the passing of our executive editor, Pearl Sebolao. Our colleagues are still in shock as Pearl was in the newsroom early in the week, giving direction to our young reporters.
She died after a short illness at a hospital in Johannesburg.
Pearl was a mother-figure who was loved by all at the Sowetan. My first interaction with Pearl was back in 2007. I was a young reporter working for the South African Press Association when I applied for a position at Business Day. Pearl, as then deputy editor, was part of the panel that conducted my interview, including then editor Peter Bruce, late former politics editor Karima Brown and former managing editor Rehana Rousouw.
I came out of that interview having concluded that I would not get the position. While other panel members were intimidating, I remember how Pearl was so gentle with me, often flashing her trademark smile.
Fortunately, I did get the job and worked with Pearl for five years. She left journalism in 2013 and joined Absa Bank’s communications team. She came back to the newsroom three years ago as editor of BusinessLive. When then Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga was appointed managing director: news and media at Arena Holdings, Pearl acted as Sowetan editor. A few weeks before I took over the reins as editor of the Sowetan, I had a breakfast meeting with Pearl and deputy editor Thabiso Thakali.
She offered great insight into the operation. She was inspired by a group of motivated staff who gave their all despite the major challenges in the industry. Our staff is young and overworked, but they remain motivated and committed to producing excellent journalism, she said. Pearl was passionate about grooming young journalists, and she made it her mission to dedicate most of her time to working with them.
She was diligent and paid great attention to detail. If Pearl had not spotted an error, then there was no error. It would not be deadline time if Pearl were not seated next to the production editor, pointing out mistakes, reworking intros, or rewriting headlines. She worked long hours, and hardly had supper with her kids because she would find them long asleep.
But she remained committed to the craft and never complained. She also had a brilliant mind. She probed stories and often suggested angles that none had considered. She regularly contributed to our editorial commentary.
Pearl spent time researching the subjects and produced some of the best editorials I’ve read since taking over the newspaper. A Pearl editorial was always a masterpiece, so we never rushed her. With all her skills and expertise, Pearl remained humble and grounded. She was unassuming and never sought praise or the limelight that came with her job. She remained behind the scenes, giving direction in the editorial process that produces this beautiful newspaper.
Pearl was also a staunch Catholic. She dedicated most of her time to volunteering in her parish in Orlando West. She tried on several occasions to convince this non-practising Catholic to join her on Sundays. She spent most weekends with friends and family in her family home in Meadowlands, Soweto. She also loved her two kids, Tshiamo and Iminathi.
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection.
The Sowetan has been dealt a major blow. Pearl’s passing has left a significant void. We will honour her name by being deliberate in producing quality content for our readers. The Sowetan will continue being a campaigning newspaper, standing up for those who are denied the opportunity to be heard. We will continue to hold those in power accountable.
The Sowetan will continue to be on the side of the oppressed by highlighting their struggle. We will not tire fighting for justice, human rights and human dignity. The above is what our big sister Pearl stood for.
SowetanLIVE
Maths, literacy crisis for pupils, teachers – report
Sowetan mourns executive editor Pearl Sebolao
PEARL SEBOLAO | Easter weekend a time to reflect on our shared humanity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos