OPINION | Hosi Duvula's rightful recognition by state is long overdue

As the winter air settles over the Limpopo lowveld, the plains of Ximonele and the rivers of Musungunudzi and Ritavi prepare to witness a moment both ancient and urgent – the return of the ngoma initiates in Rotterdam. For the people of this region, the young men’s homecoming is not just a celebration of manhood;it is a cultural declaration – a living, defiant assertion of a heritage long denied formal recognition.
The communities under Hosi Magezi Duvula come alive with drumbeats, traditional songs and ululations, welcoming sons transformed into men. These rituals – part of SA’s longstanding male circumcision winter school tradition – do more than preserve culture. They reaffirm identity in a nation still grappling with the full meaning of inclusion and redress.
The current Hosi Duvula is no symbolic figurehead. He is the 10th in an unbroken lineage of traditional leaders, each of whom shepherded the community through colonialism, apartheid, and democracy. Yet despite this deep-rooted authority, the Duvula tribal authority remains unrecognised by the Limpopo provincial government – a silence that echoes louder with every land claim affirmed, and every ancestral song sung.
This erasure is not accidental. During the apartheid-era creation of the Gazankulu homeland, the Duvula authority was stripped off its official recognition by the homeland administration. Despite substantial historical evidence documenting its long-standing existence, including in NJ van Warmelo’s 1934 ethnological survey, its appeals have consistently fallen on deaf ears.
Post-apartheid restitution mechanisms seemed to promise a new era. In 1995, the democratic government enacted the Restitution of Land Rights Act, finally giving dispossessed communities legal grounds for reclaiming their land. The Duvula community seized this opportunity. Represented by chief Magezi William Makhubele, the community’s land claims were acknowledged as legitimate by government and the courts.
Today, those land claims are being processed – yet the authority that represents them continues to be ignored. Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her MEC of cooperative government and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu, are digging their politically-granted heels in court – refusing to recognise centuries of history and tradition.
What more is required, one might ask, for recognition to be granted? Legal precedent? Archival evidence? Ancestral continuity? The Duvula community has all three – and more. The landscape itself, from sacred Phonghololo to the stream at Manyunyu, bears the memory of the Duvula rule. These are not merely geographic features; they are spiritual and historical anchors.
And so, when these young initiates kneel before Hosi Duvula to receive their blessings, the act is more than a rite of passage. It is a statement of political and cultural truth. Authority, here, is not given by government decree – it is inherited, practiced, and remembered by the people who live it everyday.
Politicians come and go. Their terms expire like the brief flare of a match, leaving only smoke and empty promises. But what is a term of office compared to centuries? What is their scorn against the iron resolve of a people who have bowed to no throne but their own?
They may mock, they may neglect, but the Duvula lineage – the lineage of the great Gugurhwani – will outlast them all. Our allegiance to Hosi Duvula is not written in ink on some bureaucratic decree or party manifesto, but in blood, in the very soil they tread upon with such indifference.
This winter, as the ceremonial fires burn across the villages of Duvula, they light more than just tradition. They cast a glow on a justice still withheld. The traditions endure. The land remembers. The people remain.
What excuse remains for the state not to do the same?
- Ngoveni is a subject of Hosi Duvula wa Vukhume and writes in his personal capacity.
OPINION | Hosi Duvula's rightful recognition by state is long overdue
Image: Supplied
As the winter air settles over the Limpopo lowveld, the plains of Ximonele and the rivers of Musungunudzi and Ritavi prepare to witness a moment both ancient and urgent – the return of the ngoma initiates in Rotterdam. For the people of this region, the young men’s homecoming is not just a celebration of manhood;it is a cultural declaration – a living, defiant assertion of a heritage long denied formal recognition.
The communities under Hosi Magezi Duvula come alive with drumbeats, traditional songs and ululations, welcoming sons transformed into men. These rituals – part of SA’s longstanding male circumcision winter school tradition – do more than preserve culture. They reaffirm identity in a nation still grappling with the full meaning of inclusion and redress.
The current Hosi Duvula is no symbolic figurehead. He is the 10th in an unbroken lineage of traditional leaders, each of whom shepherded the community through colonialism, apartheid, and democracy. Yet despite this deep-rooted authority, the Duvula tribal authority remains unrecognised by the Limpopo provincial government – a silence that echoes louder with every land claim affirmed, and every ancestral song sung.
This erasure is not accidental. During the apartheid-era creation of the Gazankulu homeland, the Duvula authority was stripped off its official recognition by the homeland administration. Despite substantial historical evidence documenting its long-standing existence, including in NJ van Warmelo’s 1934 ethnological survey, its appeals have consistently fallen on deaf ears.
Post-apartheid restitution mechanisms seemed to promise a new era. In 1995, the democratic government enacted the Restitution of Land Rights Act, finally giving dispossessed communities legal grounds for reclaiming their land. The Duvula community seized this opportunity. Represented by chief Magezi William Makhubele, the community’s land claims were acknowledged as legitimate by government and the courts.
Today, those land claims are being processed – yet the authority that represents them continues to be ignored. Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her MEC of cooperative government and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu, are digging their politically-granted heels in court – refusing to recognise centuries of history and tradition.
What more is required, one might ask, for recognition to be granted? Legal precedent? Archival evidence? Ancestral continuity? The Duvula community has all three – and more. The landscape itself, from sacred Phonghololo to the stream at Manyunyu, bears the memory of the Duvula rule. These are not merely geographic features; they are spiritual and historical anchors.
And so, when these young initiates kneel before Hosi Duvula to receive their blessings, the act is more than a rite of passage. It is a statement of political and cultural truth. Authority, here, is not given by government decree – it is inherited, practiced, and remembered by the people who live it everyday.
Politicians come and go. Their terms expire like the brief flare of a match, leaving only smoke and empty promises. But what is a term of office compared to centuries? What is their scorn against the iron resolve of a people who have bowed to no throne but their own?
They may mock, they may neglect, but the Duvula lineage – the lineage of the great Gugurhwani – will outlast them all. Our allegiance to Hosi Duvula is not written in ink on some bureaucratic decree or party manifesto, but in blood, in the very soil they tread upon with such indifference.
This winter, as the ceremonial fires burn across the villages of Duvula, they light more than just tradition. They cast a glow on a justice still withheld. The traditions endure. The land remembers. The people remain.
What excuse remains for the state not to do the same?
SOWETAN SAYS | Principal deserves support
THEMBI NKADIMENG | Ensure safety of young men by adopting zero tolerance for initiation deaths
SOWETAN | Bring action to talks on initiation
NATHANIEL LEE | It takes a village and concerted effort to unlearn abuse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos