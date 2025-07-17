This transfer of expertise supports compliance with local regulations while fostering beneficiation efforts that enhance economic growth and industrialisation.
Economic pressures and currency volatility, partly driven by global geopolitical shifts, have increased the cost sensitivity of mining operations across Africa. In this context, South African training providers offer a competitive alternative to more distant international providers from Australia, Canada, or Europe. The favourable exchange rate of the South African rand compared to these currencies means that training can be delivered at lower cost without compromising standards.
This cost advantage does not come at the expense of quality. South African training programmes maintain high standards and are designed to meet or exceed global benchmarks.
In 2025, global geopolitical tensions, including shifts in US foreign policy, trade realignments, and emerging regional blocs, are forcing African mining sectors to reconsider their strategic partnerships. SA is well positioned to support this transition by providing reliable, regionally relevant training solutions that meet international standards.
OPINION | African should tap into SA's mining training expertise
Image: Roman Rumiancev/ 123rf
The current geopolitical landscape, marked by increasing unpredictability in US foreign policy and shifting global trade dynamics in 2025, has made clear the risks of relying heavily on international partners.
Recent changes in US trade policy, investment restrictions, and strategic recalibrations – driven by domestic political shifts and global competition – have created uncertainty for the African mining sector which is dependent on foreign expertise and supply chains.
These conditions have exposed vulnerabilities in skills transfer and local capacity development across the continent. In response, building robust local training and development capabilities has become a critical priority for African governments and mining companies.
Reducing dependency on foreign providers not only limits exposure to global political volatility but also aligns with growing regulatory demands within Africa that emphasise local content and skills development.
In this environment, South African training companies offer a valuable alternative: they bring regionally relevant expertise, cultural understanding, and a proven track record of competency-based mining training. Partnering with South African providers is a practical step towards closing skills gaps and strengthening the operational resilience of Africa’s mining sector in uncertain times.
SA’s mining industry, with more than 150 years of continuous operation, has developed training systems that combine historical depth with ongoing innovation.
This extensive experience has positioned South African training providers as leaders in competency-based programmes that meet rigorous regulatory and safety standards. African countries – especially emerging mining markets like Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Zambia – stand to benefit by integrating South African training methodologies into their own mining development projects.
