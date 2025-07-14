OPINION | Grant reviews necessary to ensure they go to those in need

However, beyond honest errors and administrative delays lies a more serious threat: deliberate fraud and corruption. The government and Sassa have adopted a firm zero-tolerance stance, which applies equally to beneficiaries and public servants.
This was recently demonstrated by the arrest of 11 suspects, including Sassa officials, in Gauteng for their alleged involvement in a R260m fraud and theft scheme. The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that a strong case has been assembled against those implicated.
Fraud and corruption, whether through false claims, identity theft, or collusion from within, robs essential resources from the poorest and most vulnerable, while also weakening public trust in our institutions. Therefore, such conduct must be met with swift and decisive action. This is not only about accountability, it’s about long-term sustainability.
In support of fraud prevention, grant beneficiaries are reminded to protect their personal information, such as identity numbers, and migrate to smart ID cards by replacing the older green barcoded ID books. This significantly reduces the risk of identity theft and their grants being collected fraudulently.
Sassa has also introduced facial recognition and biometric verification technology as part of its broader fraud-prevention strategy. These tools enhance identity security to ensure that only rightful beneficiaries receive support.
Protecting the integrity of SA’s social grant system is a shared responsibility. Beneficiaries must actively update their contact information, report any changes in their income or personal circumstances, and comply with review requests. They can also report any suspected fraud, even anonymously, by calling 0800 60 10 11 or visiting their nearest police station.
Only through this shared effort can we ensure that grants continue to serve those who need them most, without disruption, abuse, or fraud.
We owe it to future generations to preserve the integrity of SA’s social assistance programmes. By working together as government, stakeholders, beneficiaries, and the public at large, we can ensure that this vital safety net remains strong, fair, and resilient for many years to come.
- Mkamba is Sassa spokesperson in the Northern Cape
SA’s social grant system is a lifeline for millions and a critical safety net in a country where poverty and unemployment remain staggeringly high.
Stats SA revealed that in the first quarter of 2025, the official unemployment rate stood at 32.9%, which underscores the extent of economic hardship facing many households.
The SA Social Security Agency’s (Sassa ) latest decision to continue reviewing the grants of certain beneficiaries suspected of having undisclosed income has sparked debate: is this a justified effort to protect public funds, or does it risk punishing the wrong people?
The review process involves scrutinising beneficiaries believed to have alternative sources of income such as formal employment, which they failed to declare to Sassa, despite being legally required to do so either at the time of applying for a grant or immediately when their financial situation changes.
In terms of section 14(5) of the Social Assistance Act, beneficiaries are obligated to inform Sassa of any material change in their circumstances as soon as reasonably possible. Failure to do so, as outlined in section 21(3), constitutes a criminal offence.
Furthermore, regulation 30 also empowers the agency to initiate a review where there is reason to believe a beneficiary’s situation may have changed. Any overpayments identified during this process may be recovered through an acknowledgment of debt. When beneficiaries apply for a social grant, they are also informed that any change in their financial or personal circumstances must be disclosed to Sassa, and failure to do so may constitute fraud.
With this legal and ethical foundation in place, Sassa is continuing the reviews of beneficiaries whose financial circumstances are suspected to have changed. Those flagged for review have been urged to present themselves to Sassa or risk suspension of their grant, potential cancellation, and even referral for fraud investigation. These reviews are reasonable. After all, taxpayers’ money, especially in the form of social grants, should be directed only to those who genuinely qualify and need assistance.
Sassa pays more than 19-million social grants each month, at an estimated cost of R20bn. This illustrates not only the vast scale of the need but also our country’s ongoing commitment to social justice and poverty alleviation. With such significant public resources at stake, there is both a moral obligation and a fiscal duty to ensure that these grants reach only those who meet the qualifying criteria and requirements.
To ensure fairness, Sassa has implemented several safeguards within the review process. These include an additional payment date for those under review, expanded customer care services, and targeted support for individuals who need help navigating the process. Beneficiaries who are unsure or require assistance can contact the toll-free helpline at 0800 60 10 11 or visit their nearest Sassa office for clarity and support.
