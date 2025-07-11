OPINION | Whitfield's dismissal is a blunder that betrays GNU

The leadership of our country continues to repeat past mistakes, undermining effective governance.
The recent decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to dismiss the deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, Andrew Whitfield, has plunged SA into a new political quagmire, threatening the stability of the government of national unity (GNU).
This action, taken without adequate consultation or transparency, reflects a troubling disregard for the principles of responsible and rational governance enshrined in our constitution. The GNU, formed to foster cooperative governance among diverse political parties, relies on consultation, transparency, and trust to function effectively.
However, as DA leader John Steenhuisen explained in parliament, Ramaphosa’s decision to remove Whitfield was made unilaterally, bypassing key GNU partners.
Steenhuisen highlighted that the dismissal was announced abruptly, with no prior discussion with coalition members, and appeared motivated by political posturing rather than substantive policy disagreements. This approach, which Steenhuisen described as prioritising “cheap politicking” over coalition unity, undermines the collaborative spirit of the GNU and risks destabilising its complex arrangements.
Comparing this situation to the leadership styles of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki is misguided and reveals a lack of historical perspective. During Mandela’s presidency (1994-1999), executive decisions were often marked by inclusive dialogue, even amid ideological differences, to build national unity.
Similarly, Mbeki’s administration (1999-2008) emphasised consultation within the ANC and its allies to maintain stability. In contrast, the current dismissal reflects a unilateral exercise of power, ignoring the consultative ethos of the GNU framework.
Such a comparison is not only naive but also ignores the unique challenges of governing under a coalition arrangement, where trust is paramount. Ramaphosa’s constitutional authority to appoint and dismiss members of the executive, as outlined in section 91 of the constitution, is undisputed. However, the issue lies in how this power is exercised.
The Constitutional Court, in Masetlha v. President (2008), emphasised that the principle of legality requires both the outcome and the process of executive decisions to be rational. Rationality demands valid, reasoned justifications and a transparent process. In this case, Ramaphosa's failure to consult GNU partners or provide a clear rationale for the dismissal falls short of this standard.
Steenhuisen’s remarks in parliament revealed that the decision was presented as a fait accompli, with no explanation of the deputy minister’s alleged shortcomings or how the dismissal served the public interest.
This opacity violates section 1(d) of the constitution, which mandates openness and accountability in governance. The handling of this dismissal has been both irresponsible and inept, eroding public trust and coalition cohesion.
For instance, the lack of consultation with GNU partners, such as the DA, not only alienated key stakeholders but also fuelled perceptions of arrogance in the presidency.
A rational process would have involved prior discussions with coalition leaders, a clear articulation of the reasons for the dismissal (e.g. performance issues or policy misalignment), and an opportunity for dialogue to mitigate political fallout. Instead, the decision appears driven by short-term political expediency, risking long-term damage to the GNU’s credibility and functionality.
To prevent such missteps, Ramaphosa must adhere to the constitutional principles of rationality and accountability. This requires transparent decision-making processes, meaningful consultation with coalition partners, and clear communication of the reasons behind executive actions.
By acting unilaterally and opaquely, Ramaphosa has weakened the GNU’s foundation and eroded public trust. To restore confidence, future executive decisions must prioritise consultation, transparency, and reasoned justifications, as demanded by our constitution and the lessons of past leadership.
SA deserves governance that upholds its democratic values and fosters unity, not division.
• Dikgetsi is acting national chairperson of Cope
