OPINION | Land reform must navigate the narrow path between social justice and economic pragmatism

Growing public frustration over the slow pace of reform culminated in a political flashpoint with the proposal to amend the constitution to explicitly allow for expropriation without compensation. Though parliament failed to pass the constitutional amendment in early 2024, the recently passed Expropriation Act now provides for land expropriation in specific cases, including abandoned or underutilised land.
This has reassured academics while alarming sections of the business community and agricultural sector, who fear uncertainty about property rights and investment. Despite widespread concern, there have been no instances to date of privately held land being expropriated without compensation.
SA’s efforts at land reform have recently taken on global dimensions. In February , US President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14204, which froze over US$440m in aid to SA. Though the order cited alleged “land seizures” and “racial persecution” of white farmers, no credible evidence supports these claims.
The affected funds, largely earmarked for HIV/Aids prevention and treatment under the Pepfar programme, were cut amid global criticism that the move was politically motivated and based on misinformation.
The fallout has been significant: viral load testing in SA dropped by 21% in the months after the freeze, while early infant diagnostic testing declined by 20%. Health experts warn that the suspension of aid could lead to up to 500,000 preventable deaths over the next decade if not reversed.
Land reform must now navigate the narrow path between social justice and economic pragmatism. Simply transferring land without the tools and support necessary to ensure its productive use will only deepen poverty and undermine reform.
The government must urgently develop and scale programmes that support new landowners with extension services, access to finance, and supply chain integration.
Land reform must also align with broader development goals, rural job creation, food security, and inclusive economic growth. That means moving beyond mere redistribution towards a holistic model of land-based empowerment.
What is ultimately at stake is not just land but the credibility of SA’s democratic project. The constitution already provides a mandate for redressing past injustices in the public interest. However, redress must not lead to disorder, and redistribution cannot succeed without productivity.
The government’s challenge is to show that land reform can be transformative without causing instability. Achieving this requires clarity, fairness, and above all, the political will to prioritise outcomes over rhetoric. SA cannot afford to delay reform, but it equally cannot afford to get it wrong.
Dr Kolisi is an economist and infrastructure research specialist at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.
