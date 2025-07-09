OPINION | Influencers, algorithms have turned social media platforms into spaces of conformity and fear

This new power dynamic is rarely acknowledged: a handful of personalities effectively decide what’s acceptable to post, and if you have a smaller audience, your opinions are easier to ignore or attack.
Social media was supposed to be a place where everyone could finally have a voice. For years, we heard that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok would open up public conversation.
No more gatekeepers in newsrooms deciding whose views mattered, and no more barriers for ordinary people to be heard. That dream was exciting – a digital public square where everyone could debate big ideas as equals.
But instead, social media has evolved into a space where a small group of influencers and big accounts set the agenda. They decide which opinions are “right”, which are “dangerous”, and which deserve to be ridiculed.
The irony is that many of these influencers built their brands on the idea of challenging old power structures. They spoke up when mainstream media ignored certain issues.
They fought for visibility, but somewhere along the way, the line between calling out injustice and policing all disagreement got blurred. Now, it sometimes feels like social media has replaced one set of gatekeepers with another.
It happens frequently. A controversial issue breaks out, and within hours, the largest accounts with the most reach have declared which perspective is acceptable. Those who hold a different view quickly learn that it’s safer to say nothing.
On platforms that thrive on engagement, any post that doesn’t fit the popular narrative risks being buried by the algorithm or swarmed by abusive replies.
The cost of speaking up can be high; it can sometimes cost you your reputation, mental health, and even your job. Hence, most decide to remain quiet.
German political scientist Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann’s “Spiral of Silence” theory posits that individuals have an instinctive fear of isolation. This fear compels them to monitor their environment, particularly the opinions voiced in public, to assess which views are dominant.
When people perceive that their opinions are unpopular, they are more likely to remain silent, preferring the safety of conformity over the risk of ostracism.
Over time, this amplifies the dominance of certain views, not necessarily because they are correct, but because dissent is suppressed through social pressure, and that’s how a small group ends up controlling the conversation on social media.
This culture thrives because social media platforms are designed to reward outrage and conformity. Algorithms push the content that gets engagement, likes, shares, comments, and even angry reactions.
The more dramatic or polarising the post, the further it spreads. That’s why influencers so often lean into profanity, invasion of privacy or sensationalism. It’s a guaranteed way to grow their reach, but it damages the rest of us.
Complex and multilayered issues are reduced to black and white, nuance disappears, and anyone who asks a genuine question gets treated like an enemy.
Finance also plays a role. Monetisation tools have turned some accounts into income streams. Influencers can earn from in-stream ads, stars, and subscriptions.
The bigger your following, the bigger your payout, creating an incentive to protect your turf. When you challenge their narrative, you’re not just disagreeing, you’re threatening their income.
This new power dynamic is rarely acknowledged: a handful of personalities effectively decide what’s acceptable to post, and if you have a smaller audience, your opinions are easier to ignore or attack.
Over time, this creates a closed ecosystem. If you want to grow your following, you’re better off repeating whatever the big voices are saying.
This adds up to a culture where real debate is replaced by performative agreement, and the saddest part is that it didn’t have to be this way.
Social media could still be a space where unpopular views get tested, challenged, and sometimes even changed. But instead, we’ve normalised a culture where punishment comes before understanding.
We should worry about what this does to freedom of speech and tolerance. When only certain influencers control the narrative, we miss out on opportunities to find common ground.
You don’t have to be a public relations professional to see why this is a problem. In PR, we learn that perception matters just as much as reality.
And if that perception is poisoned, people retreat into private groups and encrypted chats and stop engaging with public posts. It’s the reason many of us feel like we’re living in two worlds: the world of performative agreement online, and the world of honest disagreement offline.
Next time you see someone speaking up on social media, even if you don’t agree, ask yourself whether they really deserve to be humiliated or erased.
And the next time you feel fear before posting, remind yourself that your voice matters, too, because if we all keep quiet, the conversation belongs only to the people willing to weaponise their influence – and that’s not the kind of public square any of us signed up for.
* Tonono is an honours student in integrated organisational communication at the University of SA.
