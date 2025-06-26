PANYAZA LESUFI | How a copy of the Freedom Charter found in my school bag led to a heavy beating by police

During my teenage years, my greatest passions were football and school. In 1976, while I was in sub A (grade 1), I witnessed my first student riots.
I remember seeing a huge balloon (parachute) followed by screams and the torching of cars. In the chaos, I led the charge to push our class teacher, Mme Selepe, away from the door as she tried to shield us from the violence outside.
My actions spurred the entire school to flee, and we ran home under the cover of dark clouds from burning cars, beer halls, and houses belonging to apartheid councillors.
I continued my studies until 1984, when I reached standard 8 (grade 10). However, our education was disrupted by nationwide class boycotts demanding the establishment of student representative councils and the release of political prisoners. For the first time, academic progress came to a halt, and we stayed home for nearly a year without attending school.
During this period, I joined a group called Bafutsana Dramatic Arts, led by the late Pitso Molefe, a highly talented playwright. There, I learnt more about political resistance, which we expressed through theatre.
I even played the lead role in Phinda My Woman, a play which incorporated many of these political themes. We were so dedicated that we believed we could rival the “Father of Township Theatre,” the late Gibson Kente.
In 1988, while in standard 10 (grade 12), another nationwide class boycott disrupted my studies. This time, I was at the forefront after being recruited by student leaders, first by my neighbour, Kennedy Nkoana, and later by twins Mafa and Matlotlo. Mafa, in particular, was a caring cadre who took a deep interest in my wellbeing. Even when I started skipping school, he would come to my house, fetch me, and emphasise the importance of education, and the Struggle.
That same year, I was elected to my first political office as secretary of the self-imposed student representative council at Boitumelong Secondary School (which we had renamed Thabo Mbeki during that period). This position opened the floodgates to police harassment.
PANYAZA LESUFI | How a copy of the Freedom Charter found in my school bag led to a heavy beating by police
I was later recruited into an NGO called Moya, which turned out to be an underground structure for the Tembisa Youth Congress, Tembisa Student Congress, and activities linked to uMkhonto we Sizwe. It was here that banned materials, including political education documents, were distributed. I assume this was where copies of the Freedom Charter were first circulated.
However, the copy of the Freedom Charter that truly captured my heart and imagination was a centre spread in Learn and Teach magazine. Unlike the complex political materials we were given, Learn and Teach was easy to read, with an attractive layout.
But it was this very copy that landed me in trouble.
I remember that day in 1988 vividly. We had just disrupted the local government elections, and the police were hunting for us. I had stopped sleeping at home, but on this particular night, I decided to visit my family. Just after 1am, a loud bang on the door confirmed my fears the police had come for me. I didn’t panic. I simply prepared myself while my parents argued with the officers at the door.
They searched my school bag and found the Freedom Charter from Learn and Teach, a copy of the New Nation newspaper, Work in Progress magazine, and other banned materials. But it was the Freedom Charter that enraged them.
As soon as I was dragged out of the house, the torture began, kicks and blows rained down on me in front of my helpless parents. They demanded to know who had given me the Freedom Charter. When I insisted it was from Learn and Teach, they refused to believe me, and the beatings continued until we reached the police van (husky).
I spent time in detention under the state of emergency, my crime? Possessing a copy of the Freedom Charter in my school bag.
In Modderbee Prison, I met freedom fighters who deepened my understanding of the Freedom Charter and its purpose. It was during this time that my love for the document was solidified.
Upon my release, my hometown of Tembisa was engulfed in violent clashes between MaZimZim (Azapo/PAC members) and Charterists (UDF-aligned activists). Given the pain I had endured for the Freedom Charter, and the inspiring teachings I received in prison, I joined the Charterists through the Tembisa Youth Congress, an affiliate of the SA Youth Congress, which had adopted the Freedom Charter. Later, through the Tembisa Student Congress (affiliated with the National Education Coordinating Committee, NECC), my commitment to the charter was sealed.
As a student, clause 8 of the Freedom Charter resonated deeply with me:
“The doors of learning and culture shall be opened for all.”
The imagery of the door reminded me of my first encounter with teacher Mme Selepe when I pushed her away from blocking it, a memory I still hold dear.
In that fleeting act of pushing her away, there was more than youthful defiance; there was a realisation and the lingering symbolism of the door as the fragile boundary between who we are and who we might become.
As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter, we are not just honouring a historic document but one of the most beautifully crafted visions of our liberation Struggle. A beacon of hope even in our darkest hours.
I still carry the scars of police brutality, but more importantly, I carry the aspirations of the Freedom Charter, every single day.
