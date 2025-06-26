OPINION | SA's youth need a small business minister who can help

This institutional atrophy is a consequence of political leadership that lacks both vision and accountability. Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has presided over a department that is not only failing its mandate but actively undermining the integrity of democratic oversight.
The recent controversy surrounding the attempted appointment of a compromised candidate as the small business ombud illustrates the depth of dysfunction. The ombud, by law, is meant to be an independent mechanism that safeguards small business interests and investigates unfair practices, including procurement irregularities and abuse by large corporations.
Instead, the process was marred by procedural violations, conflicts of interest and a blatant attempt to subvert transparency for political gain.
The chairperson of the parliamentary committee on small business development attempted to include an alternate member in the candidate interviews, an illegal move under parliamentary rules. Interviews promised to the public were withheld under flimsy excuses. Manipulated scoring criteria were used to elevate a politically favoured candidate with a tainted past. These are part of a broader culture of impunity that the minister has done nothing to curb.
On multiple occasions, including when parliament was due to hear from a small business defrauded by the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, the minister and her deputy absented themselves from accountability, offering no credible justification. The chairperson shut down questioning. Such deflections betray the purpose of parliamentary oversight.
In a functional democracy, such consistent dereliction of duty would render a minister’s position untenable. And yet, Ndabeni-Abrahams remains protected in office. Her tenure has yielded no serious reform, no credible strategic renewal, and no evidence of responsiveness to the crisis confronting our youth.
What is required now is a change in philosophy. SA needs a youth-obsessed minister. Ideally, a leader who is committed to intergenerational justice and understands the language, pace and ambition of youth-led innovation.
This minister must view the entrepreneurial energy of SA’s young people not as a policy problem to be managed, but as the country’s most important economic asset.
A youth-obsessed minister would:
- Champion start-up ecosystems;
- Fight to modernise funding models and remove bureaucratic barriers;
- Advance digital innovation and fintech inclusion;
- Co-create with young entrepreneurs;
- Ensure transparency in procurement and funding decisions, and;
- Rebuild the department of small business development into a fast-moving, future-facing institution.
If we fail to make this shift, we will condemn yet another generation to frustration and exclusion, perpetuating a vicious cycle of unemployment, hopelessness and disillusionment with the idea of democracy.
Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster MP is the deputy leader of Bosa
OPINION | SA's youth need a small business minister who can help
Image: 123RF
As SA observed Youth Day last week, we commemorated the legacy of the 1976 generation who bravely resisted apartheid’s educational injustices.
On June 16 1976, the enemy was unmistakable. It wore a uniform. It carried a gun. It stood at the school gate and told black children: “You will learn what we tell you, in the language we choose, because your mind is not your own.”
What we often miss in today’s quotidian reality for young people is that they face a different form of enemy. It is not marked by the visible brutality of the past, but by the quiet erosion of opportunity, the deepening of exclusion and the entrenchment of a political economy that rewards patronage over potential.
More than three decades into democracy, a cohort of South African youth has known only exclusion from the promises of freedom. They are born free in name only, but are locked out of economic participation, denied access to opportunities and disillusioned by a democratic project that appears unresponsive to their lived reality. They are born “free-ish”.
SA today holds the shameful distinction of having the highest youth unemployment rate in the world. But beyond the headline statistics lies a deeper crisis. That even among those youth who attempt to carve their path, the state remains an active obstacle rather than an enabling partner.
This failure is most acutely embodied in the department of small business development, whose mandate, if properly executed, should be a central pillar in unlocking youth potential, enabling job creation and building a dynamic, inclusive economy. Instead, the department has become a case study in bureaucratic inertia, policy irrelevance and administrative capture.
The department’s performance is characterised by outdated strategies, irrelevant funding models and a policy approach more attuned to sustaining political patronage than to catalysing innovation.
Annual performance plans are relics of a pre-digital era, metrics are deliberately vague to mask underperformance and there is little to no engagement with the actual lived experiences of young entrepreneurs.
This institutional atrophy is a consequence of political leadership that lacks both vision and accountability. Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has presided over a department that is not only failing its mandate but actively undermining the integrity of democratic oversight.
The recent controversy surrounding the attempted appointment of a compromised candidate as the small business ombud illustrates the depth of dysfunction. The ombud, by law, is meant to be an independent mechanism that safeguards small business interests and investigates unfair practices, including procurement irregularities and abuse by large corporations.
Instead, the process was marred by procedural violations, conflicts of interest and a blatant attempt to subvert transparency for political gain.
The chairperson of the parliamentary committee on small business development attempted to include an alternate member in the candidate interviews, an illegal move under parliamentary rules. Interviews promised to the public were withheld under flimsy excuses. Manipulated scoring criteria were used to elevate a politically favoured candidate with a tainted past. These are part of a broader culture of impunity that the minister has done nothing to curb.
On multiple occasions, including when parliament was due to hear from a small business defrauded by the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, the minister and her deputy absented themselves from accountability, offering no credible justification. The chairperson shut down questioning. Such deflections betray the purpose of parliamentary oversight.
In a functional democracy, such consistent dereliction of duty would render a minister’s position untenable. And yet, Ndabeni-Abrahams remains protected in office. Her tenure has yielded no serious reform, no credible strategic renewal, and no evidence of responsiveness to the crisis confronting our youth.
What is required now is a change in philosophy. SA needs a youth-obsessed minister. Ideally, a leader who is committed to intergenerational justice and understands the language, pace and ambition of youth-led innovation.
This minister must view the entrepreneurial energy of SA’s young people not as a policy problem to be managed, but as the country’s most important economic asset.
A youth-obsessed minister would:
If we fail to make this shift, we will condemn yet another generation to frustration and exclusion, perpetuating a vicious cycle of unemployment, hopelessness and disillusionment with the idea of democracy.
Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster MP is the deputy leader of Bosa
'We don't want the youth to vape' — industry boss to parliament
PODCAST | God is using a new generation to glorify his name
Pap seller rises from the streets to shelves
'SA's wealth not shared equally'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos