OPINION | SABC bleeds content as financial crisis deepens

Other casualties affected by the SABC payments saga include Generations: The Legacy and Skeem saam. According to TV with Thinus, a platform for news and analysis about the local TV industry, Muvhango struggled to gain a viewership of quarter of a million after taking a break between episodes 25 and 26.
Muvhango has been on our screens for about 28 years, and its popularity grew until the SABC’s financial struggles took their toll. Soaps such as Muvhango have given Tshivenda, considered a minority language, exposure on national television and attracted positive attention for the language and its culture.
The SABC’s financial constraints need urgent attention. The performance of government parastatals such as SAA, Eskom, Transnet, and the SABC, continue to be affected due to several factors, with corruption key among them.
SA cannot, however, afford to shut the SABC down. Despite a slight decline in television viewership due to emerging competing digital platforms, including social media, both SABC radio and television remain popular in the country and the diaspora, and attract about a third of the population.
The critical ingredient for the SABC’s survival is its funding mechanism. The SABC is commercialised, and it now competes with commercial television like e.tv and others. This has greatly affected its performance and the quality of news and educational programming. The commercialisation of the SABC commodifies its anchor programmes, especially news.
The original model for the SABC, as envisaged by its founders, was for it to be a public service broadcaster funded by and accountable to the public. The licensing model was, at the time, the best way of attracting funding from the public.
However, this model has failed dismally, and has also been crippled by the commercial DStv, which thrives on subscriptions. It is time for the SABC to consider citizens’ taxes and big businesses as a viable funding option. This idea was suggested by scholars like Matome Masuku more than a decade ago, and the recently withdrawn SABC Bill resurrected the proposal.
The SABC is the most affordable broadcasting option for the majority of citizens, and it will continue to be for quite a while. The survival of the broadcasting giant will not only uphold and sustain SA society, but also create more options for information access in the media space.
Nodoba is a lecturer in media studies at the University of Venda. She writes in her personal capacity
OPINION | SABC bleeds content as financial crisis deepens
Time for broadcaster to consider citizens’ taxes and big business
Image: Robbie Tshabalala
Muvhango, the SABC TV soap opera, is finally coming to an end, with the final episode to screen on August 8. Media reports had alluded to the soap’s financial hurdles with the SABC for quite some time, and which had been ongoing behind the scenes for a while.
According to a former SABC board chairperson, Mathatha Tsedu, negotiations between the board and stakeholders happened even during his tenure between 2017 and 2018. These negotiations also affected Muvhango, one of the SABC’s flagship soap operas, which endured a tumultuous relationship with the broadcaster for nearly a decade.
Muvhango is not the only casualty for the SABC. In 2023, 7de Laan, the popular Afrikaans soapie, announced the cancellation of some of its shows due to the SABC funding crisis. 7de Laan, with some of its famous and notorious characters like Oubaas, Aggy, and Hilda, reflected a potpourri of SA society and its navigation into the democratic space of SA’s new era.
Earlier this year, SABC News erroneously omitted an Afrikaans news bulletin broadcast on SABC2. This error caused an uproar in Afrikaans-speaking communities, and AfriForum, as expected, made noise. SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane assured the affected communities that it was a technical glitch.
Also this year, there was a legal battle between Kew Productions, the producer of Voetspore, a popular Afrikaans travel docuseries on SABC2, and the public broadcaster over nonpayment. Kew Productions took the SABC to court after its failure to pay an agreed R10.9m.
OPINION | For streaming levy to work, it should benefit all parties
Other casualties affected by the SABC payments saga include Generations: The Legacy and Skeem saam. According to TV with Thinus, a platform for news and analysis about the local TV industry, Muvhango struggled to gain a viewership of quarter of a million after taking a break between episodes 25 and 26.
Muvhango has been on our screens for about 28 years, and its popularity grew until the SABC’s financial struggles took their toll. Soaps such as Muvhango have given Tshivenda, considered a minority language, exposure on national television and attracted positive attention for the language and its culture.
The SABC’s financial constraints need urgent attention. The performance of government parastatals such as SAA, Eskom, Transnet, and the SABC, continue to be affected due to several factors, with corruption key among them.
SA cannot, however, afford to shut the SABC down. Despite a slight decline in television viewership due to emerging competing digital platforms, including social media, both SABC radio and television remain popular in the country and the diaspora, and attract about a third of the population.
The critical ingredient for the SABC’s survival is its funding mechanism. The SABC is commercialised, and it now competes with commercial television like e.tv and others. This has greatly affected its performance and the quality of news and educational programming. The commercialisation of the SABC commodifies its anchor programmes, especially news.
The original model for the SABC, as envisaged by its founders, was for it to be a public service broadcaster funded by and accountable to the public. The licensing model was, at the time, the best way of attracting funding from the public.
However, this model has failed dismally, and has also been crippled by the commercial DStv, which thrives on subscriptions. It is time for the SABC to consider citizens’ taxes and big businesses as a viable funding option. This idea was suggested by scholars like Matome Masuku more than a decade ago, and the recently withdrawn SABC Bill resurrected the proposal.
The SABC is the most affordable broadcasting option for the majority of citizens, and it will continue to be for quite a while. The survival of the broadcasting giant will not only uphold and sustain SA society, but also create more options for information access in the media space.
Nodoba is a lecturer in media studies at the University of Venda. She writes in her personal capacity
READER LETTER | Censorship claim invalid - SABC
READER LETTER | Public broadcaster SABC must be fair to all parties
READER LETTER | SABC's utter shambles out in the open
READER LETTER | Actors, writers will suffer under SABCs’ new plan
READER LETTER | 702 should not censor listeners' views like the SABC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos