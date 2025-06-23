OPINION | African cities need fiscal authority to shape their futures

According to the African Development Bank, the continent needs $13bn – $170bn a year for infrastructure. However, international lenders typically require steady revenue streams, a proven ability to repay loans and established institutions before they can finance projects. Most African cities don’t meet these criteria.
Local governments across Africa are stuck in outdated, centralised funding systems. National governments still control the purse strings. Cities must wait for budget allocations, which limit their ability to plan, borrow or build at the pace their people need.
This creates a major bottleneck. Without fiscal authority, cities can’t enter financing partnerships, tap capital markets or respond to urgent infrastructure demands. They’re effectively locked out of the investment space.
A collective call has emerged in a letter signed by dozens of mayors and directed at African finance ministers: Unshackle us. Give cities real fiscal authority – the power to raise, manage and spend revenue, access capital markets and forge financing partnerships. Without this, talk of climate finance and urban resilience is just that – talk.
African cities also need new financial models grounded in our realities, not copy-pasted solutions from Europe or North America. What works in London or Washington cannot simply be transplanted to Maputo or Lusaka. Our models must factor in informal development, youth unemployment, weak revenue bases and uneven infrastructure legacies.
African cities also need an “Urban AU” of sorts – a regional co-ordination mechanism that allows them to learn from each other’s innovations and speak with a collective voice to international partners. The financing gap is too large for individual cities to bridge alone, but collective action could unlock new opportunities.
The U20 Assembly was significant because it articulated a new approach to African urban development: cities that control their fiscal destiny can plan for long-term growth, while cities that depend on national budget allocations remain reactive to crises.
The next phase requires specific policy changes: constitutional amendments that guarantee municipal fiscal authority. We need regional frameworks that support cross-border collaboration and international partnerships that strengthen local capacity rather than bypass it.
The question now is whether African governments have the political will to provide them.
By 2050, the success or failure of African cities will largely determine the trajectory of the global economy. Getting urban financing right is a global necessity.
• Alex Mabunda, CEO of Ntiyiso Consulting Group, is a management consultant with more than 22 years experience in industrialisation, governance, and strategy.
