- Phiri is spokesperson for the department of international relations & cooperation
OPINION | Today's youth must ensure freedoms won by the class of '76 are not diluted
Image: Eugene Coetzee
This week marks 49 years since the Soweto Uprising ripped through apartheid’s veil of lies. The courage of students – children – seared the regime’s brutality onto the global conscience.
Hector Pieterson’s death, captured in a harrowing photograph, became an eternal testament to a crime against humanity: systematic dehumanisation engineered by the state. Their blood on those streets was not spilt for a mere change of government. It was shed for justice, dignity and a truly equitable nation.
I belong to a generation born into a liberated SA. We inherited a nation freed from the suffocating darkness of legalised oppression – a starkly different reality from the violent tyranny and stolen futures Pieterson’s generation endured.
While we grapple with profound challenges – unemployment, inequality, corruption – let no one dare equate these trials with apartheid’s calculated evil. Our struggles, however deep, unfold on the terrain of hard-won freedom, not in the abyss of state-enforced subjugation.
Yet freedom’s terrain is treacherous. Apartheid did not end where the Long Walk to Freedom began. Casting a ballot, vital as it is, is not the fulcrum upon which true liberation pivots. Political power alone cannot dismantle the entrenched economic architecture of racial capitalism or heal the wounds of systematic dehumanisation. Apartheid’s legacy – exploitive labour patterns, spatial apartheid, asset poverty – demands more than forgiveness. It demands never forgetting, so we never rebuild its foundations.
This is not about blaming the past for present failures. It is about recognising the scale of the task. Reconstructing our political economy into a globally competitive, structurally deracialised and genuinely inclusive system is not an act of charity or “reverse racism”.
Dismissing targeted redress as “race-based policies” is a willful evasion of history. True transformation requires courageous, evidence-based interventions to dismantle inherited disadvantage. It demands policies that actively deracialise wealth, opportunity and power.
This is not mere rhetoric. When leaders betray this covenant through corruption, incompetence, or secrecy, they don’t just lose elections. They betray Soweto’s legacy. They sabotage the very reconstruction we seek, throttling the pace and scale at which we can build the just society envisioned by Pieterson and the class of ’76. Every act of venal self-interest steals from the future those children died to create.
A nation does not transform itself through nostalgia or celebration alone. Transformation requires energy, ambition and relentless action. Democracy is not defended or advanced through words, it is protected through deeds.
Our generation, whether in the public service, businesses, or shaping industries, must engage. We must be informed, reimagine the socioeconomic institutions that fail us, demand transparency from leaders and claim our role in shaping the global economy. Whether through entrepreneurship, policymaking or activism, we must ensure that the freedoms won are not diluted, that opportunity is not hoarded, and that justice remains tangible.
The responsibility does not begin in the distant future – it starts now. SA cannot afford disengaged youth, nor can democracy survive indifference. The business of liberation is unfinished and this generation must step forward not with hesitation, but with purpose. The charge of Soweto was never meant to be carried by history alone, it is a living mandate.
