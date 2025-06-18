OPINION | It's a deliberate choice to choose peace over war and our children still need to be taught that

But then there is another scene. A quieter one. Sarafina finds an AK-47 hidden in Ma’am Masombuka’s home. Later, she discards it in a veld. That act is symbolic. It is in many ways the beating heart of the film. In a context where violence could have seemed justified, she chooses not to use the weapon. That is not weakness. That is moral strength. That is the making of a nation.
Behavioural psychology confirms what we’ve always known deep down that retaliation is a natural response to threat. The “fight–flight–freeze” reaction is hard-wired into us for survival. The frustration-aggression hypothesis, a cornerstone of psychological research, shows that when people are blocked from achieving justice or safety, aggression often follows.
But peace? Forgiveness? Those are not automatic. Studies in neuroscience and psychology reveal that choosing forgiveness and non-retaliation requires a conscious override of instinct. It is in fact, a radical choice to respond with discipline rather than impulse. In this way, Sarafina shows us that peace is not passive; it is practised, deliberate, and often an uncomfortable response to injustice.
We are not a perfect country, but we are a country that consistently chooses peace. It is why, even in moments of deep injustice like now, as we watch the horror unfold in Gaza and across the Middle East, SA stands firmly on the side of humanity. The genocide case brought before the International Court of Justice was not political theatre. It is a reflection of who we believe ourselves to be. We are a nation that cannot stand by in silence while others suffer.
Peace is not just a virtue. It is a necessity. A survival strategy. A moral and political anchor in turbulent times. This peace-first identity has long been part of our diplomatic voice. In the now famous oval office meeting with US president Donald Trump, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that we have learnt from our forefathers. Learnt from Nelson Mandela that peace talks are the best way to address differences. This is not a theoretical principle. It is a lived strategy. It is the reason SA plays a leading role in mediation across the continent and the world.
But peace must also be taught, especially to our children. And that is why the little girl’s question haunted me, because in that moment, we missed an opportunity. An opportunity to tell the story behind the story. To say; yes, Sarafina was angry. Just like many of us are angry today. Just like you will be angry as a young person in the future.
But anger is not a strategy. Peace is.
At a time when some young people question Mandela’s commitment to peace, even calling him a sell-out, I urge us not to abandon the foundation on which our democracy was built. I urge us to lean in, see peace not as the absence of courage, but as the presence of great strength.
- Khanyile is a scientist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. She writes in her personal capacity.
