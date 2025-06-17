SOWETAN SAYS | Action needed to prevent flood woes

By yesterday afternoon, the search for the bodies of two pupils believed to have drowned during the flooding in Mthatha continued. The two children were passengers in a minibus that was swept away by deadly floods last week. When the two bodies are found, the number of people killed in this catastrophe will shoot up to 90.
This calamity is one of the worst tragedies to hit SA since the dawn of democracy. About 6,500 people have been displaced and are being accommodated in public buildings. While many South Africans were enjoying the long weekend, the affected communities were digging through the rubble that their houses had been reduced to, trying to salvage their belongings.
In 2020, more than 400 people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal during similar flooding. There is no better evidence to show the effect of global warming on weather patterns.
Unfortunately, with President Donald Trump at the helm of the US, there is likely to be minimal progress in that country of cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The most powerful man in the world is a denier of global warming and indications are that the US will not abandon fossil fuels soon. In 2017, Trump announced that the US would cease all participation in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and has launched more attacks on the environment in his first 100 days of office than in his entire first term.
The Trump administration has already pulled out of the Just Energy Transition Partnership with our country, taking away the US’s $1bn investment that would have helped SA move away from relying on coal to produce electricity and move to cleaner energy sources.
Developing countries will continue to suffer the consequences of global warming. In most cases, it is the poor that get affected the most, as is the case in the Eastern Cape floods.
Some of the victims died when their houses were washed away after heavy rains. Some of these people had built their houses on riverbanks. The government must embark on a campaign to warn the public about the dangers of erecting houses too close to rivers. While we accept it might be difficult for the to move people who have built on tribal land, an awareness campaign is necessary to prevent future disasters.
The government also needs to invest resources in its capacity to respond to such disasters. There must be a deliberate effort to identify areas prone to flooding and municipalities in those areas must be properly resourced to be able to warn residents of the possibility of flooding ahead of time and to be prepared to save lives when necessary.
This will also require a government that can provide essential services such as electricity, because in some areas in the Eastern Cape, residents reported that they never received any warnings because of a power outage. Hopefully, the government will draw lessons from this incident and be better prepared to prevent so many fatalities in the future.
SOWETAN SAYS | Action needed to prevent flood woes
Image: Supplied
