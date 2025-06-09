OPINION | Vigilance and leadership vital if NDR to remain on track

In 1994, the ANC already knew that political democracy could not survive and flourish if the majority of the people remained in poverty, without land and tangible prospects for a better life. Therefore, attacking poverty and deprivation were a priority for the democratic government to achieve a socially inclusive society.
But after the 2024 elections, the ANC found itself grappling with a profound strategic dilemma, one that not only threatens its historic mission of advancing the national democratic revolution (NDR) but also its grip on power – a crucial element for tackling the pervasive scourge of poverty, unemployment and inequality in SA.
The NDR has long served as the ideological foundation of its alliance with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and labour federation Cosatu, as well as the SA National Civic Organisation and other structures of the mass democratic movement. Therefore, the alliance must continually assess whether the NDR is still on its intended path. This vigilance is vital if the ANC is to address entrenched inequalities.
The alliance must remain attuned to global and domestic shifts in power that directly affect the ability to achieve the NDR’s objectives, as well as internal divisions and opportunistic factions seeking access to state power and economic privilege. These dynamics often fuel corruption and detract from the transformative aims of the NDR. While significant, they should strengthen, not weaken, the unity of the alliance as it confronts the triad of poverty, unemployment and inequality.
Calls to dissolve the alliance would be a grave miscalculation. At a recent Cosatu congress, the idea of reconfiguring the alliance, including proposals for the SACP to contest elections independently, gained significant traction. While this reflects a growing sense of frustration, it also poses the risk of splintering the very forces that should be unified in influencing the ANC and advancing the broader struggle for social justice.
At the heart of the NDR is the ambition to build a nonracial, non-sexist, democratic, cohesive society. Addressing historical injustices and social contradictions demands a meticulously co-ordinated, united and practical strategy that is responsive to the contemporary realities of our struggle.
While progress in transforming the economy has been made over the past 30 years, the journey is far from complete. The transformation must resonate with the demographic realities of the country, where black people make up more than 90% of the population but only own about 30% of the economy.
Despite these headwinds, the project of the NDR remains both urgent and possible. It requires a recommitment to progressive ideals, disciplined and principled leadership and a reinvigorated alliance capable of responding to the complex realities of our time. Only then can the ANC and its partners hope to reverse the tide of inequality and deliver on the promise of a just, inclusive, and democratic SA.
- Mbada is the deputy director-general in the office of the deputy president.
OPINION | Vigilance and leadership vital if NDR to remain on track
A reinvigorated tripartite alliance must pursue a practical strategy responsive to the realities of our struggle
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
