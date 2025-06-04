OPINION | Celebrate the centres that give children a bridge to a better life

In a society where children continue to bear the brunt of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and abandonment, child and youth care centres stand as crucial sanctuaries of hope and healing.
These centres are more than just shelters; they are structured, rehabilitative spaces where the rights, dignity, and potential of every child are protected and nurtured.
The Children’s Act 38 of 2005 defines the centres as facilities that provide residential care to more than six children outside their family environment, using tailored programmes to meet individual needs.
This umbrella includes children’s homes, temporary safe care reform schools, schools of industries and secure care. While the environments may differ, the goal remains the same: to protect and rebuild lives.
Children placed in the centres are not there by chance. They have endured unimaginable circumstances – abandonment, abuse, neglect, exploitation or trauma and who may have been in conflict with the law.
Some come from families that can no longer control destructive behaviour; others are victims of substance abuse, trafficking, or domestic violence. Whatever the reason, these centres are a last line of defence to prevent a life derailed from turning into a life destroyed.
Every placement is done through a court order to safeguard the child’s rights and ensure due process. Importantly, only registered facilities are legally permitted to accommodate children, a safeguard to ensure that they are protected from further harm.
In Gauteng, the department of social development doesn’t just facilitate placement, it accredits, governs, supports, and monitors these facilities to ensure children receive comprehensive services.
The department requires rigorous registration processes that include various municipal compliance permits, health inspections, staff credentials, food safety, emergency preparedness, and clearly outlined developmental and therapeutic programmes.
Once placed, children receive far more than a roof over their heads. Registered facilities offer structured therapeutic, recreational, and developmental programmes. From trauma counselling and play therapy to life skills training, substance abuse prevention, and even pottery or beadwork. These activities are designed to rebuild trust, confidence, and a sense of self-worth in the children.
One of the most commendable features of the programme is the focus on independent living, especially for older children who are transitioning out of care. Preparing them to re-enter society with practical skills, emotional resilience and social competence.
The department doesn’t just register and design programmes, it provides oversight support to ensure every facility operates with integrity and compliance.
The existence and effectiveness of these facilities should be a concern that extends beyond just government departments or social workers: it is the responsibility of broader society. Communities, civil society organisations, and individuals have a role to play in reporting suspected abuse, advocating for children’s rights, supporting the initiatives of the child and youth care centres, and alerting authorities to unregistered centres.
As SA continues to grapple with high rates of child abuse and neglect, these facilities are an indispensable component of the national child protection strategy. They are not just buildings, they are bridges. Bridges to safety, to healing, and a better future.
It is important to acknowledge and support the life-changing work being carried out in these places of refuge to ensure that every child, irrespective of their past, has a chance at a dignified, hopeful future.
As we observe Child Protection Month and Week, let us also take a moment to appreciate the work done at these centres dedicated to the care and protection of children.
Mazibuko is the Gauteng MEC for social development
OPINION | Celebrate the centres that give children a bridge to a better life
Structured, rehabilitative spaces where the rights, dignity, and potential of every child are protected and nurtured
Image: SUPPLIED
