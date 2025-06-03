OPINION | Well-regulated short-term loans can serve as a bridge to opportunity

In SA, where financial pressures weigh heavily on millions, short-term loans often carry an unfair reputation. They’re seen as a last resort, a debt trap or even a sign of financial recklessness.
However, the reality is that when used responsibly, these loans can serve as a bridge to opportunity, helping families cover urgent expenses, supporting entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses and providing a safety net during tough times.
Many people associate short-term borrowing with mashonisas, unregulated lenders who charge sky-high interest and keep borrowers in cycles of debt. Others fall prey to online scams that promise easy money but end in financial disaster.
These experiences fuel negative perceptions of borrowing, even though legal and responsible microlending has evolved significantly.
The difference lies in regulation and ethics. Unlike informal lenders, registered financial institutions follow strict laws that cap interest rates, enforce transparency and protect borrowers.
This is the kind of lending that drives financial inclusion rather than exploitation. In SA, microlenders or credit providers must register with the National Credit Regulator as mandated by the National Credit Act.
Decades ago, micro-lending was a different world. Borrowers were forced to hand over ATM cards, salaries were drained through garnishee orders and exploitive lending was rife.
Today, the industry is tightly regulated. Interest rates are controlled, collection practices are monitored and lenders must operate with full transparency. These changes have transformed short-term loans into legitimate financial tools rather than instruments of hardship.
Through my experience in the micro-lending space, I see the effect every day: parents covering school fees and household maintenance that just creep up and individuals handling unexpected expenses without resorting to loan sharks.
When structured properly, credit empowers rather than burdens. The fear around short-term loans often stems from misunderstanding. Debt, like any financial tool, can be helpful or harmful depending on how it’s used. Financial responsibility requires planning.
The key to responsible borrowing is simple:
- Only take what you need and can afford to repay.
- Borrow from registered, regulated lenders registered with the NCR.
- Fully understand the repayment terms before signing anything.
When managed wisely, short-term loans are not a sign of financial weakness but are a tool for resilience and progress.
OPINION | Well-regulated short-term loans can serve as a bridge to opportunity
In SA, where financial pressures weigh heavily on millions, short-term loans often carry an unfair reputation. They’re seen as a last resort, a debt trap or even a sign of financial recklessness.
However, the reality is that when used responsibly, these loans can serve as a bridge to opportunity, helping families cover urgent expenses, supporting entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses and providing a safety net during tough times.
Many people associate short-term borrowing with mashonisas, unregulated lenders who charge sky-high interest and keep borrowers in cycles of debt. Others fall prey to online scams that promise easy money but end in financial disaster.
These experiences fuel negative perceptions of borrowing, even though legal and responsible microlending has evolved significantly.
The difference lies in regulation and ethics. Unlike informal lenders, registered financial institutions follow strict laws that cap interest rates, enforce transparency and protect borrowers.
This is the kind of lending that drives financial inclusion rather than exploitation. In SA, microlenders or credit providers must register with the National Credit Regulator as mandated by the National Credit Act.
Decades ago, micro-lending was a different world. Borrowers were forced to hand over ATM cards, salaries were drained through garnishee orders and exploitive lending was rife.
Today, the industry is tightly regulated. Interest rates are controlled, collection practices are monitored and lenders must operate with full transparency. These changes have transformed short-term loans into legitimate financial tools rather than instruments of hardship.
Through my experience in the micro-lending space, I see the effect every day: parents covering school fees and household maintenance that just creep up and individuals handling unexpected expenses without resorting to loan sharks.
When structured properly, credit empowers rather than burdens. The fear around short-term loans often stems from misunderstanding. Debt, like any financial tool, can be helpful or harmful depending on how it’s used. Financial responsibility requires planning.
The key to responsible borrowing is simple:
When managed wisely, short-term loans are not a sign of financial weakness but are a tool for resilience and progress.
Image: 123RF/INSTINIA
SA’s economic realities, high unemployment, rising living costs and a struggling job market make financial inclusion critical. For many, a small, well-structured loan is the only way to access capital to start a business, cover an emergency or bridge a temporary financial gap.
Studies show that when people have access to regulated financial services, they are better equipped to deal with unexpected challenges, invest in their futures and break free from cycles of poverty. This is why responsible lenders don’t just offer credit; they also provide financial education to help clients make informed money decisions and avoid over-indebtedness.
It’s time to shift the conversation. Short-term loans should no longer be demonised but rather understood for what they are, a vital financial service for millions who don’t have access to traditional banking. The real issue isn’t the loans themselves, but making sure they come from ethical, regulated lenders who prioritise fairness and transparency.
I’ve seen responsible credit noticeably change lives and have watched families regain financial stability and individuals take control of their futures.
The question isn’t whether short-term loans are good or bad; it’s about ensuring they are safe, fair and accessible to those who need them most. This is financial inclusion. Because when used right, credit isn’t a burden – it’s a stepping stone and bridge to a better future.
Niresh Gopichand is risk director at Atlas Finance and director at MicroFinance SA
Live comfortably in final stages of your life
Change how you manage your money to be financially free – expert
Reflecting on the past year to prepare for a financially fit 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos