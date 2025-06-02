SOLLY MALATSI | Policy change will expand digital opportunity in SA

The opinion piece by Buti Manamela, published in the Sowetan on May 29 2025, mistakenly conflates two separately gazetted items.
The one requests that the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) conduct an inquiry into the need and demand for additional individual electronic communications network service licences to open up more competition.
The other, and the topic of this piece, is the draft policy direction on the recognition of commitments to B-BBEE that are recognised by the ICT sector code under the 2003 B-BBEE Act
At its heart, the policy direction I recently gazetted strengthens transformation by ensuring that our licensing framework reflects the full intent of SA’s empowerment as well as sector laws.
It does not weaken transformation, sidestep the B-BBEE Act, or create loopholes and nor is it about creating a special dispensation for one company.
We must stop assuming that only one form of empowerment, being direct equity ownership, results in B-BBEE, while everything else is a compromise.
This narrow view is not what the B-BBEE Act specifies, and it’s not how SA’s transformation framework was designed by the department of trade, industry and competition to work.
The reality is that the ICT sector code, which was adopted in 2016, recognises many ways in which companies, including multinationals, can meaningfully contribute to economic transformation.
That includes ownership. It also includes enterprise development, skills training, socioeconomic investment, and infrastructure support and equity equivalent investment programmes. EEIPs as they are known, allow foreign-owned companies that cannot sell equity in terms of their global structures, to invest directly in initiatives that uplift black South Africans.
These are legally recognised, government-approved mechanisms that have been used successfully in multiple sectors, including the ICT sector, for nearly a decade, channelling billions of rand into the economy.
Saying that EEIPs weaken B-BBEE is either knowingly false or shockingly uninformed.
The law is clear. It allows the regulator to make regulations that recognise all B-BBEE elements. The problem is that the current Icasa ownership regulations don’t fully do this.
The approach adopted by Icasa inadvertently shuts out investment and overlooks transformation contributions that will change lives.
That’s not good enough. Not for government, not for the sector, and certainly not for the millions of South Africans who are still not connected, excluded, and waiting for access to opportunity.
So, I’ve acted within my full legal mandate to correct that by issuing the policy direction.
For me, the bigger picture is about applying the full scope of the law for the benefit of South Africans.
I am asking Icasa to ensure that applicants for licences and existing licensees, no matter if they are local or international, contribute meaningfully to transformation by amending its regulations to recognise that there is more than one way to do that.
A multinational that invests hundreds of millions of rand in rural broadband infrastructure, that trains hundreds of young black South Africans in digital skills, that builds a pipeline of black-owned tech suppliers is making a real, measurable contribution to transformation. And our country’s current laws say that counts.
It is time we stopped equating transformation with rigid ownership formulas, and started recognising the real, broad-based effect that brings new players, new technology, and new capital into our economy.
The law empowers the minister to issue a policy direction after consultation. I have done so, carefully and lawfully. Icasa must consider this policy direction and apply its powers and comply with its duties under the law.
At the end of the day, this is about people. It’s about making sure the rules we set create real transformation, not just theoretical compliance. Transformation is not optional, so the policy direction is about recognising all valid contributions, so we can bring in the investment needed to expand access to digital opportunity.
That’s the path I’m choosing. Not a loophole, but a lawful, deliberate, and inclusive strategy to deliver on transformation and growth.
Because when we get this right, everyone in SA, specifically those in rural areas, win.
Malatsi is the minister of communications and digital technologies
