OPINION | Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o lives in every activist who refuses to obey colonial borders of knowledge, existence

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o has died, aged 87, but the light he cast upon the darkness of coloniality will continue illuminating the world’s most forgotten corners. He leaves us not merely as a celebrated artist or political activist, but as a philosopher of liberation, one who taught us that the mind, too, must be decolonised before the world can truly be free.
Wa Thiong’o’s thought was not born in the rarefied comfort of the centre, nor did he philosophise from the proximity of divinity and distance from humanity. His philosophy was not conceived in seminar rooms of the imperial academy but was carved from the soil of struggle, watered by the blood of his people, and nourished by the songs of Mau Mau freedom fighters.
His world was shaped by a barefoot mother, Wanjikũ, who had never been to school but insisted that he attend, and by a grandfather who could not write but who taught him the power of narrative, rhythm, and activism. These early teachers planted in him not just the love of learning, but the principle that ideas and people must serve the people.
His novels, essays, plays, and activism were not the luxury of a career academic, but the spiritual labour of a public intellectual committed to liberation. In his landmark text Decolonising the Mind (1986), he declared language to be the final battlefield of decolonisation. He showed that colonial conquest did not end with flags lowered and new constitutions ratified; it continued in the minds of those who are othered.
His work Moving the Centre (1992) expanded this idea, proposing a radical reordering of global intellectual geography and biography. For Wa Thiong’o, to move the centre meant not only shifting the locus of knowledge from Europe to Africa but dismantling the myth that knowledge has a single centre. He saw no hierarchy of tongues, no single canon.
Instead, he envisioned a pluriverse and mosaic world where every culture, every voice had a right to be. His vision found fuller expression in Globalectics (2012) where he posited a non-hierarchical, dialogical framework of knowing, a world of interlaced knowledges grounded in mutual translation and radical respect. In this globalectic imagination, translation is not a simple transference between linguistic codes; it is a language of languages, a decolonial act of epistemic justice.
But Wa Thiong’o’s decolonial philosophy did not remain in theory. It lived in action. He wrote Devil on the Cross (1980) on prison toilet paper. He turned a village in Kamĩrĩĩthũ into a community theatre. He challenged African leaders who, in mimicking their colonial masters, failed the masses. With biting satire and sharp insight, he exposed how so-called "post-colonial" African states inherited, maintained and sometimes perfected the violence of the colonial order, replacing white colonialists with native colonialists.
In the pages of Matigari (1986), in the lamentations of Petals of Blood (1977), in the speeches of Secure the Base (2016) he made it clear: independence without decolonisation is just the continuation of coloniality.
Even in his humour, Wa Thiong’o cut deep. In my last conversation with him, he laughed, recalling how, at a global memorial event, African heads of state were herded, like cows, into a single bus while the American president cruised by, driven in with his full entourage, and the African leaders were waving at cameras. “That,” he laughed, “tells you everything.” That humour was not cynicism, but a philosophy in miniature: the ability to laugh at the absurdities of empire while plotting its undoing.
In an age of epistemic darkness, where some intellectuals claim that decolonisation suffocates African thought, Wa Thiong’o becomes more relevant than ever. He did not debate liberation in the abstract. His philosophy was provoked into being by colonial schools, police prisons, language bans, and exiles.
He thought not from theory toward experience, but from the lived suffering of the margins back toward a theory of freedom. He belongs to a long genealogy of what Enrique Dussel called “philosophers of liberation”, those who speak not for but with the oppressed, not from above but from here, where life is real and history is raw.
Yes, he was mortal. A man. But like all true philosophers, his work has assumed a life of its own. His ideas continue to circulate in classrooms, movements, libraries, WhatsApp groups, prison cells, and street protests.
In Nairobi and Lagos, in Accra and Soweto, in London, Kingston, and Ontario, Wa Thiong’o lives on. He lives in every African child who dares to speak boldly in her mother tongue. He lives in every activist who refuses to obey the colonial borders of knowledge and existence. His work is not done. It never will be.
* Dr Sibanda is a senior lecturer in the English department at the University of Johannesburg. His latest monograph is titled: The Decolonial Politics and Philosophy of Ngugi wa Thiong'o (2024)
OPINION | Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o lives in every activist who refuses to obey colonial borders of knowledge, existence
