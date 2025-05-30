OPINION | More than writer, Ngũgĩ was a giant in cultural and political activism

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s most celebrated authors, has passed away. The Kenyan writer and academic was 87 years old.
Having published his first novel — Weep Not Child — in 1964, Ngũgĩ pursued a rich and acclaimed career as a writer, teacher and decolonial thinker. His last creative effort was Kenda Muiyuru (The Perfect Nine), a Gikuyu epic that was longlisted for the 2021 International Man Booker Prize.
Regarded as one of Africa’s greatest writers of all time, Ngũgĩ grew up in what became known as Kenya’s White Highlands at the height of British colonialism. Unsurprisingly, his writing examines the legacy of colonialism and the intricate relationships between locals seeking economic and cultural emancipation and the local elites serving as agents of the neo-colonisers.
The great expectations for the new country, as captured in his seminal play, The Black Hermit, anticipated the disillusionment that followed. His fiction, from the foundational trilogy of Weep Not Child, The River Between and A Grain of Wheat, amplify those expectations, before the optimism gives way in Petals of Blood, and is replaced by disillusionment.
African fiction is fairly young. Ngũgĩ stands in the continent’s pantheon of writers who started writing when Africa’s decolonisation gained momentum. In a certain sense, the writers were involved in constructing new narratives that would define their people. But Ngũgĩ’s recognition goes beyond his pioneering role at home: his writing resonates with many across Africa.
One could also recognise his consistency in churning out high-quality stories about Africa’s contemporary society. This he always did in a way that illustrates his commitment to equality and social justice.
He has done much more through scholarship. His treatise, Decolonising the Mind, now a foundational text in postcolonial studies, illustrates his versatility. His ability to spin yarns while commenting on the politics that go into the production of marginal literature was a very rare combination.
Finally, one could talk about Ngũgĩ’s cultural and political activism. This precipitated his year-long detention without trial in 1977. He attributed his detention to his rejection of English and embracing his Gikuyu language as his vehicle of expression.
It’s hard to pick a favourite from Ngũgĩ’s over two dozen texts. But there is concurrence among critics that A Grain of Wheat, which was voted among Africa’s best 100 novels at the turn of the last century, stands out for its stylistic experimentation and complexity of characters.
Others consider the novel as the last signpost before Ngũgĩ’s work became overly political. For other critics, it’s Wizard of the Crow — which came out in 2004, after nearly two decades of waiting — that encapsulates his creative finesse. It uses many literary tropes, including magical realism, and addresses the politics of African development and the shenanigans by the political elite to maintain the status quo.
Ngũgĩ remained active in writing even in old age. Among his later offerings was the third instalment of his memoir, Birth of a Dreamweaver, which looks back on his years at Makerere University in Uganda. This is the period when he published his novels, Weep Not, Child and The River Between, while still an undergraduate. Also at this time, he wrote the play, The Black Hermit, which was performed as part of Uganda’s independence celebrations in 1962.
In later years, he was busy restoring his early works from English into Gikuyu and opting rather to write in his indigenous tongue.
Ngũgĩ appeared on the list of favourites to win the Nobel prize in literature for several years. Since the workings of the Nobel award committee remain secret — the list of the committee’s deliberations is kept secret for 50 years — it will be decades before we know why he was overlooked when so many felt he richly deserved the prize. — The Conversation
- Kimani is professor of practice at the Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications. This is an updated version of the article first published in 2016.
