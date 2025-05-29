OPINION | Devolving policing powers to provinces will help reduce crime

As communities across the North West province continue to endure the fallout from a centralised policing system that doesn’t fit our local realities, it’s time to face an uncomfortable truth: national control over policing has left provinces powerless to respond to their own safety needs.
Let’s be clear: crime doesn’t look the same in every province. Yet provinces, despite being closest to the people, have no real say in how police resources are allocated or how stations are prioritised.
During recent oversight visits to police stations in the North West, the gravity of the crisis became clear. In Makapanstad, police officers work out of a building that leaks, with detectives juggling more than 150 dockets each. Community policing forums are forced to operate without even a basic office space.
The Letlhabile police station is in such disrepair that both police and the public share toilets, which frequently lack running water. Cells are inoperable and staff shortages have all but crippled sector policing.
Mooinooi police station doesn’t have a backup generator, leaving communication systems offline when the power goes out and suffered the embarrassment of an impounded dagga truck being stolen right from its premises.
At Boitekong, a neglected, isolated building is surrounded by mushrooming informal settlements, with caseloads of 200-300 per officer. Sun City police station, long identified as a priority, remains a dream deferred, despite being highlighted on the Infrastructure Priority List, which the provinces have no power to influence.
This is not just about crumbling buildings, it’s about a policing system that has stopped listening to the provinces and the people it’s supposed to serve.
The failures we see in the North West echo a national pattern: provinces can “monitor” police conduct, but they can’t make decisions that would solve these urgent problems. The constitution of 1996 created a single national police service (Chapter 11), reflecting concerns of national unity at the time. But nearly three decades later, it’s clear that this one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.
OPINION | Devolving policing powers to provinces will help reduce crime
As communities across the North West province continue to endure the fallout from a centralised policing system that doesn’t fit our local realities, it’s time to face an uncomfortable truth: national control over policing has left provinces powerless to respond to their own safety needs.
Let’s be clear: crime doesn’t look the same in every province. Yet provinces, despite being closest to the people, have no real say in how police resources are allocated or how stations are prioritised.
During recent oversight visits to police stations in the North West, the gravity of the crisis became clear. In Makapanstad, police officers work out of a building that leaks, with detectives juggling more than 150 dockets each. Community policing forums are forced to operate without even a basic office space.
The Letlhabile police station is in such disrepair that both police and the public share toilets, which frequently lack running water. Cells are inoperable and staff shortages have all but crippled sector policing.
Mooinooi police station doesn’t have a backup generator, leaving communication systems offline when the power goes out and suffered the embarrassment of an impounded dagga truck being stolen right from its premises.
At Boitekong, a neglected, isolated building is surrounded by mushrooming informal settlements, with caseloads of 200-300 per officer. Sun City police station, long identified as a priority, remains a dream deferred, despite being highlighted on the Infrastructure Priority List, which the provinces have no power to influence.
This is not just about crumbling buildings, it’s about a policing system that has stopped listening to the provinces and the people it’s supposed to serve.
The failures we see in the North West echo a national pattern: provinces can “monitor” police conduct, but they can’t make decisions that would solve these urgent problems. The constitution of 1996 created a single national police service (Chapter 11), reflecting concerns of national unity at the time. But nearly three decades later, it’s clear that this one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.
READER LETTER | Murder rate negates our freedom
Internationally, other countries have found that decentralising policing powers makes a difference. In Germany, state-level police forces (Landespolizei) allow for tailored crime prevention strategies that address local contexts while maintaining national security standards. In the US, local police forces ensure that city-specific concerns, from gang violence in urban centres to rural drug trafficking, are addressed with local knowledge and accountability.
The Western Cape’s calls for devolution of policing powers, met with resistance from the national government, mirror the North West’s experience. These comparative studies show us that effective crime prevention starts by bringing decision-making closer to the communities affected.
A constitutional amendment to sections 205, 206 and 207 would enable provinces to establish their own police services, appoint commissioners and develop policing policies that fit local realities. National frameworks would remain to ensure co-ordination and cross-border crime control, but provinces would finally have the power to fix what is broken in their communities.
The North West oversight visits have made it crystal clear: community frustration and even protests are directed at provincial governments, even though they have no real power to address these complaints.
It’s time for a national conversation about devolution, not as a political slogan but as a practical step to fix policing. Let provinces take the lead in addressing their unique safety challenges, with the national government supporting them as a partner, not a distant overseer.
Until provinces have the power to respond to the urgent cries of their communities, the dream of safe, dignified policing will remain out of reach for far too many South Africans.
* Sonakile is chairperson of the portfolio committee on community safety and transport management in North West. He writes in his personal capacity
TODANI NODOBA | Crime, unemployment, corruption are key triggers of rising kidnapping cases
MMUSI MAIMANE | Localised policing can help curb rampant crime in SA
SOWETAN | Crack cases to restore faith in law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos