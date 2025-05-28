Nokwe even addressed a farewell event hosted by Mapam, speaking in both isiZulu and English. His message, rooted in dignity, struggle and shared humanity, struck a chord with the audience. It was a moment that connected two vastly different worlds through a common yearning for justice.
OPINION | Duma Nokwe's legacy challenges us to think beyond borders and binaries
As a black South African who studied law and committed myself to the pursuit of justice through Africans for Peace, I often find myself looking back at those who walked this path before me.
These are individuals whose courage, intellect, and determination helped shape the world we live in today. Among them, one name stands out, not just for what he achieved at home but also for the unexpected ways he connected with the world – Adv Duma Nokwe.
Nokwe wasn’t only a legal pioneer – though he certainly was that – he also embodied resistance, global solidarity, and a quiet but powerful belief in building bridges across borders. His story reminds us that struggles for justice are rarely isolated. They are interwoven across countries, cultures, and continents.
Born in 1927 in the then Transkei, Nokwe made history by becoming the first black advocate to appear before the Supreme Court of Appeal. At a time when racial discrimination was deeply entrenched in the legal system, this was no small feat. His presence in that courtroom cracked open a door that had long been shut to black professionals.
But his impact didn’t end with the law. Nokwe played a key role in the ANC, serving as the secretary of its youth league and later as secretary-general of the party. He worked shoulder-to-shoulder with leaders like Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu, driven by a shared commitment to end apartheid and builda democratic SA.
In 1953, Nokwe and Sisulu set off for the World Festival of Youth and Students in Bucharest, Romania. .Their journey took an unplanned turn when they missed their connecting flight and ended up spending two weeks in Israel.
Despite arriving without papers, they were allowed into the country, and what followed was a deeply meaningful experience. They were warmly received by Israeli citizens, especially those involved in progressive movements like Mapam.
Nokwe even addressed a farewell event hosted by Mapam, speaking in both isiZulu and English. His message, rooted in dignity, struggle and shared humanity, struck a chord with the audience. It was a moment that connected two vastly different worlds through a common yearning for justice.
Nokwe and Sisulu also took the opportunity to visit Israel’s Arab communities to better understand the complexities of the country’s existence. The visit, while enlightening, left them with mixed emotions. They had been uplifted by the solidarity and hospitality shown by many ordinary citizens, but they also gained a deeper appreciation for the political nuances and tensions that marked the region.
Back in SA, Nokwe continued his vital work with the ANC. Even in exile, he remained a key figure, serving as secretary-general until his death in 1978. He died in exile, far from the country he fought so tirelessly to free. Just a few days ago, however, his remains were repatriated and he was finally laid to rest on South African soil – a fitting homecoming for a man whose life was devoted to justice.
As someone working today to promote peace and justice through Africans for Peace, I often look to Nokwe’s life for inspiration. His story is a reminder that real solidarity doesn’t mean ignoring flaws or contradictions. It means engaging with each other honestly, learning from one another, and staying committed to shared principles of justice and human dignity.
Nokwe’s legacy challenges us to think beyond borders and binaries. It teaches us that liberation is not a solitary journey – it’s a global one. Whether in the streets of Johannesburg or the kibbutzim of Israel, in the past or in today’s most urgent conversations, his voice still echoes. It calls us to walk with purpose, to speak with clarity, and to stand with those who fight for what is right.
May we carry his memory forward – not only as a tribute to his life but as a guide for the work that still lies ahead.
* Mokgomole is head co-ordinator of Africans for Peace
