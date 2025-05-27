OPINION | SA silent on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children concerning

More than 19,000 children have been abducted from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbouring country in 2022.
In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes related to the abduction of Ukrainian children. The UN has also condemned Russia’s actions, calling them violations of international law.
The world is taking steps to hold Putin accountable. But here in SA, our government remains silent. There is no echo of the global outrage. No demand for accountability. There is no press statement condemning Russia. No solidarity protest outside the Russian embassy. Just silence
It is called “non-alignment”. We say we are mediators. Peacemakers. But this silence has never been about peace. It has everything to do with the identity of the perpetrator. It’s about who did the taking. Who did the killing. Who did the bombing.
Russia is an ally. So, we look away. However, when it comes to condemning Israel, the government acts fast. This has exposed the double standards of our foreign policy.
I must say, the historical context largely influences the problem we are facing. Russia’s relationship with SA did not begin yesterday. When the West turned its back on the liberation movement during apartheid, the USSR stepped in. It trained our exiles, armed the Struggle, and educated our comrades. We don’t forget that kind of loyalty.
That solidarity was real. And even post-1994, the relationship didn’t just disappear. It continued, in trade, in diplomacy, and in mutual respect. The memory of that support runs deep, and understandably so.
But that debt of gratitude to our allies must never become a blanket that covers up injustice. Loyalty must not turn into blindness. If we are serious about human rights and justice, the very principles that underpinned our liberation must apply across the board, no matter who the perpetrator is.
We cannot allow our past to become a shield for present-day war crimes. We cannot selectively care about children depending on the flag their abuser flies. The government cannot condemn war crimes on Monday and applaud the war criminal on Tuesday.
OPINION | SA silent on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children concerning
Image: Sergey Bobylev/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via REUTERS
More than 19,000 children have been abducted from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbouring country in 2022.
In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes related to the abduction of Ukrainian children. The UN has also condemned Russia’s actions, calling them violations of international law.
The world is taking steps to hold Putin accountable. But here in SA, our government remains silent. There is no echo of the global outrage. No demand for accountability. There is no press statement condemning Russia. No solidarity protest outside the Russian embassy. Just silence
It is called “non-alignment”. We say we are mediators. Peacemakers. But this silence has never been about peace. It has everything to do with the identity of the perpetrator. It’s about who did the taking. Who did the killing. Who did the bombing.
Russia is an ally. So, we look away. However, when it comes to condemning Israel, the government acts fast. This has exposed the double standards of our foreign policy.
I must say, the historical context largely influences the problem we are facing. Russia’s relationship with SA did not begin yesterday. When the West turned its back on the liberation movement during apartheid, the USSR stepped in. It trained our exiles, armed the Struggle, and educated our comrades. We don’t forget that kind of loyalty.
That solidarity was real. And even post-1994, the relationship didn’t just disappear. It continued, in trade, in diplomacy, and in mutual respect. The memory of that support runs deep, and understandably so.
But that debt of gratitude to our allies must never become a blanket that covers up injustice. Loyalty must not turn into blindness. If we are serious about human rights and justice, the very principles that underpinned our liberation must apply across the board, no matter who the perpetrator is.
We cannot allow our past to become a shield for present-day war crimes. We cannot selectively care about children depending on the flag their abuser flies. The government cannot condemn war crimes on Monday and applaud the war criminal on Tuesday.
OPINION | SA's peace initiative undermined by Russia's assault on Kyiv, Trump's reckless interventions
Our constitution boldly states that “the best interests of the child are paramount”. But how do we reconcile these words with the country’s continued failure to protect its children? Quite recently, South Africans demanded justice for Cwecwe, a seven-year-old girl who was raped at school, only to have the National Prosecuting Authority dismiss the case. The case reached the courts, only to become yet another example of the government’s continued failure to protect women and children.
Because if we truly cared about children and justice, we’d be consistent. We’d care about Ukrainian children. Israeli children. Palestinian children. Congolese children. The children in Diepsloot and Matatiele. The ones hiding under rubble and the ones skipping school to fetch water. The ones who were raped and the ones who died in pit toilets. If we meant that we cared, we would act like all of them mattered.
But we don’t. We care when it’s useful. When it fits the politics. When it gets applause or attention or claps at a summit.
Nelson Mandela once said the soul of a society is revealed in how it treats its children. Well, we are failing that test.
So again, I ask, was it ever about the children? Or just geopolitics? Because if it were about the children, the government would not be quiet. We would not be so selective.
Ukraine says 15 people hurt in 'massive' Russian attack on capital
Ukraine says 21 killed by Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy
Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos